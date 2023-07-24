'It was great to meet Ian Foster': FIFA president Gianni Infantino on swapping gifts with All Blacks coach

FIFA's top official met and talked about the FIFA World Cup with All Blacks coach in Auckland.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says it was “great to meet Ian Foster’’ in Auckland as he hailed the All Blacks’ coach’s “genuine interest’’ in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Foster – the dad of Football Ferns World Cup player Michaela Foster – handed Infantino a signed All Blacks jersey and received a football in return during a jovial meeting with the FIFA president in Auckland.

A video released by FIFA shows Foster giving Infantino a rugby ball at their meet-and-greet at Auckland during the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia.

The two men seemed to enjoy their Sunday night encounter, exchanging banter as well as gifts.

Infantino confirmed as much on Instagram.

“It was great to meet Ian Foster, All Blacks coach in Auckland,’’ the FIFA president said.

“Rugby is such a huge sport in this beautiful country, and it was really interesting to compare notes with football, especially as Ian has a genuine interest because his daughter, Michaela, is a member of the New Zealand Football Ferns squad in the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.’’

Foster said in a video interview with FIFA how much he was enjoying the World Cup.

FIFA FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) with a rugby ball and All Blacks coach Ian Foster with a football after swapping gifts at their meeting during the FIFA Women's World Cup in Auckland.

“I think it's special, firstly, I guess, for this country to have such a major event here and, I guess, to celebrate, first of all, sport played at the highest level. It's great to see the women participate at such a high level.

“For me, personally I’ve got a daughter involved in the Football Ferns so I’m deeply engaged in their progress and I have been for the last six months.

“It was so exciting to be at Eden Park the other night and watch that performance [in the Ferns’ 1-0 win over Norway].’’

Foster said it was impressive to see the Ferns play “in front of a large crowd for women’s football in this country and deliver against what was a pretty strong team’’.

He said there was “a sense of celebration’’ about this World Cup.

“It's like people are going along and actually want to experience something a little bit new. Maybe many of our public haven't watched top football the way they're watching it now.

Fifa FIFA president Gianni Infantino with an All Blacks jersey presented to him by Ian Foster.

“They go along with the mindset of enjoying it, and now they're also seeing the high skill and the energy, and it's the same commitment that goes into any other sport. So, I think you've got a mix of those two emotions.”

While his daughter is with the Ferns preparing for Tuesday’s Group A game against the Philippines in Wellington, Foster is guiding the All Blacks’ preparation for Saturday’s Bledisloe Cup test in Melbourne.

He has a World Cup of his own with the All Blacks in France in September after two World Cups as Steve Hansen’s assistant.