FIFA Women's Football World Cup: Rosie White, Jason Pine to call Football Ferns games

The Football Ferns are soaking in their historic win, but also turning their attention to their next FIFA Women's World Cup opponent.

The live TV commentary of the Football Ferns’ second match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup will feature a New Zealand flavour after all.

Former Football Fern and Stuff columnist for the World Cup, Rosie White, and veteran football broadcaster Jason Pine will call Tuesday’s group A match against the Philippines in Wellington (5.30pm kickoff) and all remaining Football Ferns matches at the tournament.

Those matches are being shown live on Sky Sport, Prime and Stuff.

Some football followers expressed their disappointment on social media after broadcaster Sky TV went with the international commentary feed for the Ferns’ stunning 1-0 upset over Norway in the opening match of the World Cup, at a sold out Eden Park.

Even more so, that Hannah Wilkinson’s memorable matchwinning goal and contender for one of the sporting moments of the year was not called by a New Zealand accent.

Chris Major, Sky’s chief corporate affairs officer, confirmed Pine and White will now call every Football Ferns match for the duration of the tournament.

“We’ve listened to customer feedback on the commentary for New Zealand matches, and look forward to hearing Rosie and Jason from tomorrow’s match against the Philippines,” Major said.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson’s goal, the first of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, was called home by the FIFA global commentary feed.

The unofficial voice of football in this country, Pine will team up with White, who represented the Football Ferns 111 times, and is already part of Sky’s FIFA Women’s World Cup broadcasting team – featuring during the build-up and post-match coverage of the victory over Norway.

New Zealand viewers will also able to access the FIFA global commentary feed via the ‘alternative commentary’ on their Sky remote, Major said.