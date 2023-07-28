FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 28

European champions England meet Denmark at a World Cup for the first time in a match that should decide who finishes top of group D and avoids a potential round of 16 match against co-hosts Australia.

The Lionesses were hit hard by injuries to key players in the lead-up to the tournament, but a comprehensive win against the next-best team in their group would silence some of the doubters following a lacklustre start to the World Cup.

Coach Sarina Wiegman stuck with the exact same starting lineup all the way through the Euros but there could be a temptation to start Women’s Super League golden boot winner Rachel Daly, after first-choice striker Alessio Russo failed to fire in game one.

In Friday’s other matches, South Africa and Argentina will need move on from late defeats, while World Cup newcomers Haiti have the x-factor up front to cause an upset against tournament regulars China.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on Friday, July 28.

John Cowpland/AP South Africa threw away a one-goal lead in their first match against Sweden.

Argentina v South Africa

Group G; Where: Dunedin Stadium; When: 12pm

Argentina and South Africa both suffered heartbreaking late defeats in their first matches of the tournament. Argentina held out for 87 minutes against Italy before their defence was finally breached in the final three minutes, while South Africa took a shock lead against Sweden but ended up walking away empty-handed after the 2019 semifinalists rallied late. Neither team has ever won a game at a World Cup, so there will be plenty to play for in the first-ever meeting between Argentina and South Africa. It would be a blow for South Africa if they are without star player Hilgah Magaia. The midfielder injured her wrist and knee in the act of scoring against Sweden after following the ball into the back of the net.

Key players: With tattoos of Diego Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo (not Lionel Messi) down her legs, technically gifted Argentina playmaker Yamila Rodríguez is hard to miss. South Africa ace Thembi Kgatlana used her speed to good effect in the first game for a team that looked to catch their higher-ranked opposition on the counter.

Stuff match predictor: Argentina 39%, draw 20%, South Africa 41%

TAB odds: Argentina $2, draw $3, South Africa $3.80

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Georgia Stanway converted a penalty at the second time of asking to give England a narrow of win over Haiti.

England v Denmark

Group D; Where: Sydney Football Stadium; When: 8.30pm

European champions England were far from convincing against Haiti – a re-taken penalty from midfielder Georgia Stanway proving the difference after Kerly Theus was off her line when saving the first attempt, but a win over Denmark in their second match would all but secure top spot in Group D. The Lionesses have beaten Denmark in each of their past three meetings.

Key players: England captain Millie Bright will be tasked with shutting down Denmark’s best player, Pernille Harder in what shapes as an intriguing head-to-head battle. Bright and Harder know each other very well. They were long-time teammates at English champions Chelsea, helping the London club win the past four Women’s Super League titles. Harder was voted by The Guardian’s panel of experts as the best player in the world in 2021 but somewhat incredibly she is appearing at her first World Cup aged 30 as Denmark had not qualified since 2007.

Stuff match predictor: England 71%, draw 16%, Denmark 13%

TAB odds: England $1.36, draw $4, Denmark $8

Katie Tucker/AP Haiti sensation Melchie Dumornay was a handful for the Lionesses’ defence in their opening game.

China v Haiti

Group D; Where: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide; When: 11pm

After pushing England to the wire in their first match, newcomers Haiti will be chasing an historic first World Cup win over China to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages alive. Both of these teams desperately need three points after suffering narrow losses in their first matches.

Key players: Haiti’s rising star Melchie Dumornay is living up to the hype at her first World Cup. The 19-year-old sensation was a handful for even European champions England who boast some of the best defenders in the world. China veteran Wang Shanshan is no stranger to scoring goals on the global stage. She netted twice at the 2015 World Cup, including one in their highly-controversial 2-2 draw with the Football Ferns.

Stuff match predictor: China 64%, draw 16%, Haiti 20%

TAB odds: China $1.57, draw $3.60, Haiti $5.50

