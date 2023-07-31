FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on July 31

FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia clash with Canada in Melbourne on Monday night in a crucial game that could decide their tournament fate.

The Matildas – hoping to be boosted by star striker Sam Kerr’s return from injury – must target a win in the Group B classic after a shock loss to Nigeria.

Spain and Japan will vie in Wellington for top seed from Group C while Nigeria get a shot at topping Group B with a win over the Republic of Ireland in Brisbane.

Zambia and Costa Rica are playing for pride in Hamilton with both on their way home after their Group C encounter.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on July 31.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Jennifer Hermoso thanks Alexia Putellas for handing her an easy goal in Spain's World Cup match against Zambia in Auckland.

Japan v Spain

Group C; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium. When: 7pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff, live updates on Stuff

Both teams have already qualified for the Round of 16, but will be playing for top seeding so the stakes are still high. Two of the purer football teams in the tournament, so Wellington fans should be treated to a high-energy, intricate passing game with Spain having scored eight goals in two games and Japan seven.

Key players: All eyes will be on the attackers. Spain's Alexia Putellas is a two-time world player of the year while Jennifer Hermoso and Alba Redondo have both bagged two World Cup goals. Hinata Miyazawa has had a brace for Japan, while Yui Hasegawa is the playmaker that makes the Japanese team tick.

Stuff match predictor: Japan: 23%, draw 16%, Spain 61%

TAB odds: Japan $4.50, draw $3.30, Spain $1.80

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Costa Rica's goalkeeper Daniela Solera helped keep the score down against Japan.

Costa Rica v Zambia

Group C; Where: Waikato Stadium. When: 7pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

These two teams are purely playing for pride, both aiming to get their first win of the World Cup. The bookies place Zambia as slight favourites with the Africans still earning some respect for a pre-World Cup win over Germany despite two 5-0 defeats at this tournament. Costa Rica held Japan to 2-0 after conceding two quickfire goals in Dunedin.

Key players: Spare a thought for Zambia's keepers. First-choice Catherine Musonda copped a red card in a 5-0 loss to Japan, and replacement Eunice Sakala shipped five goals versus Spain. Whoever gets the nod on Monday would crave a clean sheet, and a win against the Costa Ricans whose keeper Daniela Solera was in superb form against the Japanese.

Stuff match predictor: Costa Rica 34%, draw 20%, Zambia 46%.

TAB odds: Costa Rica $3.20, draw $3.60, Zambia $2.

Republic of Ireland v Nigeria

Group B; Where: Brisbane Stadium. When: 10pm.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport, live updates on Stuff.

Nigeria top the group on goal difference with four points after a scoreless draw with Canada and a 3-2 win over Australia. They are unlucky to lose their last game, although the Irish have put up spirited showings at their first World Cup.

Key players: Nigeria’s Uchene Kanu, Osinachi Ohale and Asisat Oshoala scored against the Matildas and will be looking to extend their record, while veteran skipper Onome Ebi holds things together at the back.

Stuff match predictor: Ireland 34%, draw 20%, Nigeria 46%.

TAB odds: Ireland $3.20, draw $3.20, Nigeria $2.20.

Hamish Blair/AP Australia's Sam Kerr, right, gets the ball past France's Selma Bacha during their friendly soccer match in Melbourne, Friday, July 14, 2023, ahead of the Women's World Cup. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Australia v Canada

Group B, Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, When: 10pm.

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff.

The game of the day in terms of potential impact. Joint hosts Australia must win to guarantee a knockout round berth at their home World Cup. A draw would see the group decided on goals differential – Canada are currently +1 while Australia are on 0 with three goals for and three against (all against Nigeria). The pundits and bookies have Australia as favourites with a big home crowd likely to inspire the Matildas.

Key players: Matildas star, skipper and talisman Sam Kerr has declared herself fit for her first game at this World Cup, while Canada’s veteran captain Christine Sinclair, who has also been under an injury cloud, will want to crown her sixth World Cup with a playoffs place.

Stuff match predictor: Canada 38%, draw 20%, Australia 42%.

TAB odds: Canada $3.03, draw $3.20, Australia $2.10.

