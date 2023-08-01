FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the matches on August 1

Group E could be decided by the smallest of margins after the United States and the Netherlands could not be separated in the rematch of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, leaving it tight at the top.

The reigning champions shade the Netherlands by a goal difference of two but have the more difficult game, coming up against a potentially dangerous Portugal team, which could leave them vulnerable to be being caught.

Netherlands should pile on the goals against minnows Vietnam, which means the US cannot afford to be wasteful against Portugal if they are to maintain their superior goal difference – the first tiebreaker if two teams end up on the same points.

In Tuesday’s other games, China desperately need a positive result against European champions England to remain in contention and Denmark will be hoping to avoid a potential banana skin against Haiti to secure progression through to the knockout stages.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on August 1.

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Midfielder Jill Roord on the ball for the Netherlands.

Vietnam v Netherlands

Group E; Where: Dunedin Stadium When: 7pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, live updates on Stuff

The Netherlands should fancy themselves to leapfrog in the United States into top spot in group E, but they will have to make up a goal difference of two. Vietnam were thumped 9-0 by Spain in their final warm-up match but their defence has offered more resistance than initially feared heading into the tournament. The Netherlands have been playing a very attack-minded 3-5-2 formation and although they are without injured striker Vivianne Miedema, they still have the talent to pile on the goals against Vietnam.

Key players: Former world player of the year Lieke Martens seems to be thriving in the Netherlands’ new system. It was her break down the middle of the field that sparked Jill Roord’s spectacular opening goal against the US. Vietnam goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh has been kept busy this tournament, facing close to 60 shots across the first two games. She will have to be at her best to prevent the score from blowing out.

Stuff match predictor: Vietnam 8%, draw 7%, Netherlands 85%

TAB odds: Vietnam $61, draw $23, Netherlands $1.02

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here.

David Unwin/Stuff United States captain Lindsey Horan heads in an equaliser against the Netherlands.

Portugal v United States

Group E; Where: Eden Park, Auckland When: 7pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, live updates on Stuff

The United States have never failed to qualify for the knockout stages but the unthinkable could happen if they were to stumble in their final group E match against Portugal.

The two-time reigning champions have beaten Portugal in each of their previous 10 matches and only need a draw to guarantee their passage through to the round of 16, but a big win is probably needed to keep the US in top spot.

Portugal will rue their narrow defeat to the Netherlands on their World Cup debut as it has left them needing to produce one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history in order to progress. They must beat the US or their tournament will be over.

Key players: A warning for Portugal: Don't make United States captain Lindsey Horan angry. Her goal against the Netherlands came immediately after she was bowled over in a challenge by Danielle van de Donk. Horan has led the way for the US so far this tournament, scoring in each of their first two matches. Portugal will likely look to hit the US on the counter so expect dangerous dribbler Jessica Silva to be involved when they win the ball and look to break fast.

Stuff match predictor: Portugal 8%, draw 12%, United States 80%

TAB odds: Portugal $12, draw $5, United States $1.22

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here.

Sophie Ralph/AP England midfielders Ella Toone and Lauren James celebrate after James’ scored an early goal against Denmark.

China v England

Group D; Where: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide When: 11pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

England will be without their best player after midfield metronome Keira Walsh suffered a concerning knee injury against Denmark. After naming the exact same 11 throughout the Euros, England coach Sarina Wiegman broke with tradition by making changes for the match, and it worked a treat with Lauren James scoring the winning goal after coming into the team. With Walsh sidelined, at least one change will have to be made for this one too, though Wiegman may be tempted to change things up front as well given Alessio Russo is yet to score. Even the latest injury to a key player testing their depth, England should have too much quality for China, who probably have to win to avoid an early exit, but the scoreline could be tight as the Lionesses have only managed to eke out 1-0 victories so far this tournament.

Key players: Lauren James was one of the two players Weigman brought into the starting lineup and it took just six minutes for the skilful midfielder to make an impact, taking two touches to beat her defender before blasting the ball into the top right corner to produce an early contender for goal of the tournament. China’s talismanic forward Wang Shuang was the Asian Cup MVP in 2022 and she is leading the way for her county at the World Cup too, converting the penalty in their win over Haiti.

Stuff match predictor: China 10%, draw %12, England 78%

TAB odds: China $8.50, draw $4.50, England $1.33

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here.

Katie Tucker/AP Haiti's Melchie Dumornay tries to beat Ella Toone.

Haiti v Denmark

Group D; Where: Perth Rectangular Stadium When: 11pm

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, live updates on Stuff

Haiti will be looking to end their first trip to the World Cup on a high after losses to England and China have already consigned them to an early exit, which could leave Denmark vulnerable. Although China have the much tougher final fixture, Denmark have not exactly set the World Cup alight on their return and they will have to be on their game to beat a talented Haiti team spearheaded by teen sensation Melchie Dumornay.

Key players: Haiti will be desperate to have Dumornay – one of the best young talents in world football – back in the starting lineup after a minor injury saw her start from the bench against China. They are a different beast when she's in the team. Danish attacker Rikke Madsen is coming off a lively performance against England and should feel at home in Australia after a brief stint with A-League Women club Melbourne Victory last season.

Stuff match predictor: Haiti 17%, draw 16%, Denmark 67%

TAB odds: Haiti $9, draw $5, Denmark $1.25

You can find the squads and other key information about both teams here.