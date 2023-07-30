When New Zealand beat Switzerland at the 2012 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup

New Zealand v Switzerland will enter Kiwi football folklore as a World Cup matchup one way or another when the Football Ferns complete their group A slate at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Dunedin at 7pm on Sunday night.

But for four senior members of the current squad, it’s already a World Cup fixture that brings back memories – both good and bad.

Katie Bowen, Olivia Chance, Erin Nayler and Hannah Wilkinson were all members of the New Zealand team that played at the 2012 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Japan.

Boasting a squad featuring seven players who had been capped for the Ferns and seven who would go on to be, as well as a wealth of age-group international experience, hopes were high from coach Aaron McFarland on down.

In their first match in Rifu, the Junior Football Ferns beat Switzerland 2-1 – New Zealand’s first, and to this day, only, win over a European nation at an Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

Getty Images/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson and Katie Bowen embrace after New Zealand’s win over Switzerland at the 2012 FIFA Under-20 World Cup. The two nations meet again at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup in Dunedin on Sunday, with a place in the round of 16 at stake.

But from late in the first half of their second match, against the hosts in Rifu, things took a turn for the worse, and by the time their campaign concluded against Mexico in Kobe, it had all gone wrong.

"I've never been so sad in my life with a game of football," Bowen said about match three, during the Ferns’ pre-World Cup training camp earlier this year. “Because we had it right there to move on and make history and unfortunately we fumbled it, but you can only learn from it.”

Wilkinson, meanwhile, said: “That was a good tournament. We had a good run. And then didn't quite make it, as usual”.

Those quotes look portentous – but hopefully won’t be – a couple of months after they were shared with Stuff, now the Ferns have begun this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup with a stunning win over Norway – their first at this level – then followed it up with a disappointing loss to the Philippines.

A win against Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium will put them through, no matter what happens in the other group A match between the Philippines and Norway at the same time on Sunday, while a draw could even be enough in certain scenarios.

It won’t just be Bowen, Chance, Nayler and Wilkinson present from the age-group World Cup meeting between the two nations 11 years ago – Swiss captain Lia Wälti was there that day in Rifu, as were her Arsenal club-mate Noelle Maritz and Roma forward Eseosa Aigbogun.

“We had this grainy footage of them playing – a two-minute package of seeing them play in the qualifiers – and that's all we had to go off in terms of our scouting,” recalls McFarland, who celebrated his 40th birthday on the day of the match.

“Fortunately Switzerland set up in a mid-block, which allowed us to get a little bit of confidence playing the ball out of the back. A lot of things sort of fell into place in that regard. It didn't mean it was easy – it was really, really, difficult trying to break them down.”

The Junior Ferns opened the scoring in Rifu with a flowing move that began when Millynn won the ball in the middle of the pitch, continued through Chance on the left, then ended with Millynn meeting her winger’s cutback six minutes before halftime.

“Did Rosie score?” was Wilkinson’s first question as she tried to nail down which of her more than 150 matches in a New Zealand shirt she was being asked about.

White – already a 40-cap Fern and a veteran of three age-group World Cups, where she had scored two hat-tricks, as well as one senior one – doubled the under-20s’ lead in the 52nd minute, with a shot from 30 metres out that beat the Swiss goalkeeper to her left.

Before flying to Japan, Wilkinson and White had been team-mates at the London Olympics, where the Ferns beat Cameroon for their first win at that level, but lost to the United States after advancing to the quarterfinals.

“We had to go straight to a World Cup after an Olympics, which was pretty wild,” Wilkinson said. “Everyone else got to have some fun in the village and then we had to go straight to the Under-20 World Cup, but it was still amazing.”

Bowen and Nayler had also been in London as travelling reserves, with the Ferns’ quarterfinal taking place just over a fortnight before they met Switzerland.

“That was our opening game, right?” Bowen said, when asked what memories she had.

“Oh man. I remember elation. I think there's a picture of Wilke and I jumping in each other's arms.

“They're such a big footballing nation and we’re always about that underdog mentality. When we won that first game, it set us up nicely with three points going into the next two games.

“It was just pure elation and we were just so proud of ourselves.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Some of football's biggest names mix with the Football Ferns in an official welcome at Auckland's Spark Arena.

McFarland said the win was a massive confidence boost for the team’s ambition of playing positive football: "To get those sorts of goals … meant that we were able to continue pursuing that style, the style that we really wanted to be able to show at the World Cup, which was difficult.

“I think it's hard for some people to understand how nervous and how much pressure people feel – especially 18, 19, 20-year-old women and girls – going to a World Cup. Even if you've been to one before, it's a really nerve-racking occasion.”

The Junior Ferns went 2-0 up on Japan in their next match, thanks to an own goal and another from White, but conceded just before halftime and with just under 20 minutes to play, so had to settle for a draw.

That still left them only needing a draw from their final match against Mexico to advance. There was no score at halftime, but they ultimately lost 4-0, to a team featuring current US international Sofia Huerta, with three of the goals coming in the final 16 minutes.

“After that game, going back to the hotel, I remember vividly such deep disappointment,” McFarland said.

“It was probably the risk of us developing the team to try to play the way we did. We could have played a lot more pragmatically and tried to keep the risks much lower, but as a team that's not the direction we wanted to go. I think that 4-0 loss against Mexico was a result of things not quite going our way on the night and playing against the team who was much more pragmatic.

“But if I look back on that result, that's the way I put that game in context. It’s one game and it's helped those players that were in that group.

“If you look at Hannah Wilkinson, all those sorts of players – it's just one piece of the puzzle that they needed for their own football DNA going forward, to be able to have more success later on, which is more important than that result at that time.”

Chance remembers Japan being a beautiful place to visit for a teenager from the Bay of Plenty: “I loved the experience. You do the under-17s and the under-20s is even more of a step up. I think that we did have a good tournament. We stumbled at the end, which meant that we didn't go through, but I think we played well – we had a good first game.”

A sentiment the four surviving players in the Ferns will be hoping not to find themselves expressing again after this year’s senior World Cup – something they can avoid by beating Switzerland again on Sunday.

New Zealand – 2012 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup

At Miyagi Stadium, Rifu: New Zealand 2 (Evie Millynn 39', Rosie White 52') Switzerland 1 (Eseosa Aigbogun 90'+1). HT: 2-0

At Miyafi Stadium, Rifu: Japan 2 (Yoko Tanaka 37’, Ayaka Michigami 71’) New Zealand 2 (Own goal 11’, Rosie White 15’). HT: 1-2

At Kobe Universiade Memorial Stadium: Mexico 4 (Sofia Huerta 47’, Natalia Gómez Junco 74’, Yamile Franco 85’, Olivia Jiménez 87’) New Zealand 0. HT: 0-0