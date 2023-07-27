Portugal make more history in Hamilton with first FIFA Women's World Cup win over Vietnam

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Portugal 2 (Telma Encarnaҫão 7’, Kika Nazareth 21’) Vietnam 0. HT: 2-0.

Group E points (games played): United States 4 (2), Netherlands 4 (2), Portugal 3 (2), Vietnam 0 (2).

Portugal made history in Hamilton with their first FIFA Women's World Cup win after beating Vietnam 2-0 on a freezing Thursday night.

Five months ago, the Portuguese went wild at Waikato Stadium after overcoming Cameroon 2-1 to qualify for their first World Cup.

The venue will always be remembered fondly by Francisco Neto’s team after a comfortable victory which gives them a shot at progressing to the round of 16 in New Zealand.

They will need to upset the United States at Eden Park on Tuesday to advance from group E, which seems unlikely, but their quality in possession could trouble the world champions.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Telma Encarnaҫão scored Portugal’s first World Cup goal in Hamilton.

Neto made several changes in an underwhelming second half with their crunch match against the United States in mind, knowing they will have to win. The Americans drew 1-1 with the Netherlands in Wellington in group E’s earlier fixture on Thursday.

Vietnam, despite their endeavour and the backing of their noisy, passionate fans, were eliminated on their World Cup debut after defeats to the United States and Portugal.

They never gave up but struggled to stop Portugal’s slick, quick passing and only fleetingly threatened to attack on the break.

Portugal lost their World Cup opener 1-0 to the Netherlands and didn’t have a shot until the 82nd minute in Dunedin last Sunday.

They only had to wait seven minutes to celebrate their first World Cup goal in front of 6,645 in Hamilton.

Encarnaҫão claimed that piece of history before Kika Nazareth added a decisive second in the first half.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Kika Nazareth scored their second against Vietnam.

With their speed and strength, young forwards Encarnaҫão and Nazareth were a menace for Vietnam’s defence, who couldn’t match them physically.

Portugal would have scored more had it not been for heroics from Vietnam keeper Tran Thị Kim Thanh and some poor finishing.

Star forward Jéssica Silva showed glimpses of her skill but had a largely frustrating night, while Andreia Jacinto and Tatiana Pinto controlled the game from midfield.

A bitterly cold but fine Waikato night was ideal for Portugal’s crisp passing game in a one-sided contest.

Vietnam’s attempts to press high and unsettle Portugal’s defenders often backfired. It left their defence exposed to the Portuguese midfielders flooding forward once another neat pass went through the middle.

A tactical switch to sit deeper after half-time meant Portugal struggled to break Vietnam down and a third goal never came.

Joana Marchão hit the bar and Portugal’s frustrations were clear when captain Ana Borges was issued a late yellow card for a cynical foul.

Vietnam’s loud supporters were on their feet in the first minute when Hoang Thi Loan won a free-kick near Portugal’s area.

More luck from the resulting corner and Vietnam might have stunned Portugal with a shock opener, as the “Vietnam, Vietnam” chants echoed around the ground.

Any positive action from a Vietnamese player, such as a tackle, a successful dribble or even closing down the Portuguese, was cheered vociferously.

They were briefly silenced when Encarnaҫão buried Portugal’s opener from Lúcia Alves’ excellent run and cross.

Silva and Nazareth had already missed simple chances as Portugal looked like scoring with most attacks in the first half.

Abbie Parr/AP Telma Encarnaҫão smartly finished from Lúcia Alves’ cross.

Nazareth didn’t waste her next opportunity from Encarnaҫão’s delicate pass, scoring a clinical second that effectively ended the contest after 21 minutes.

Vietnam’s slim hopes of achieving an historic result at their first World Cup doesn’t get easier. They play the Netherlands, the 2019 runners-up, in Dunedin on Tuesday.

They managed to repel waves of attacks in the second half and disrupted Portugal’s rhythm.

Portugal march on nonetheless but will need to play the match of their lives to make more history against the game’s dominant force, the United States.