Dunedin at fever pitch ahead of FIFA Women's World Cup sellout between New Zealand and Switzerland

Jess Fuller with her Football Ferns’ chant for the crucial match against Switzerland in Dunedin.

Dunedin is hosting the All Blacks in a week, not that you would know it, because the Football Ferns are officially the hottest ticket in town.

Tickets to the New Zealand v Switzerland crucial final Group A clash at Dunedin Stadium today, have sold out, with a crowd of 26,000 expected – a fifth of the city’s population.

‘’In the last week I’ve made more friends than I’ve ever had in my life... people just trying to find spare tickets,’’ Dougal McGowan, Southern Football chief executive said.

‘’It is going to be one of those events where everyone says ‘where were you when...’.’’

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A Netherlands' fan shows support for his team at Dunedin Stadium during their clash with Portugal.

The covered stadium meant the wind and rain, which has impacted other centres during the opening week of the tournament, was out of the equation – while the closer seating meant the packed audience would come into play, he said.

‘’We are going to be the 12th person on the pitch. We want the Ferns to know that we might be the smaller city, but we are right behind them.’’

To add to that atmosphere, the organisation had put out a call for a bagpiper (for any musical equipment you’ll need FIFA permission first) but super fan and Southern Football development officer for the girls and women’s game, Jess Fuller, had gone one better.

Paul Cully/Stuff Switzerland star Alisha Lehmann signs autographs in Dunedin.

She had so far attended all the Dunedin games, as well as the United States v Vietnam, and New Zealand v Norway, which were both in Auckland, with the latter her favourite.

While other stadiums had greater capacity, ‘’we will be the loudest’’.

To add to the atmosphere, they're asking ticket holders to bring some vital ingredients: jandals and poi, Fuller said.

Those jandals were to bash together, when chanting the following: “Jandals and poi, let's make some noise *clap clap* ferns”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jess Fuller, Southern Football development officer (girls and women) with the chant for the Football Ferns match against Switzerland.

Fuller was bullish about the result, picking a 3-0 result to the Ferns.

Meanwhile, the Swiss team were trying to get some of their base city’s support.

The footballers in their beige-coloured tracksuits, usually complemented by thick puffer jackets to keep out the cold and wet conditions over the last week, have been a familiar sights on city streets.

That includes running on the coastal John Wilson Ocean Dr, buying coffees from local retailers, pouring pints at a local bar, or even mysteriously buying a number of remote control cars, presumably for some team bonding exercise in the hotel.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson with Taieri MP Ingrid Leary, and Football South chief executive Dougal McGowan with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy at Tahuna Park, Dunedin.

The star of that team has undoubtedly been Alisha Lehmann, who is a striker for Aston Villa and also a social media star with 13.9 million Instagram followers, and always obliging of taking selfies with her many fans.

The visiting teams, including Switzerland, were training at Tahuna Park, near the city’s beaches, with that training ground completely redeveloped to include new turf, lights, and a feature which attracted the attention of Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson: overhead panel heaters in the redeveloped changing rooms.

‘’We have to look after people when they come and visit us,’’ he said in the weeks before the tournament kicked-off.

Today, due to the popularity of the football, a special live screening of the New Zealand v Switzerland game would be held at the Town Hall as part of the FIFA Fan Festival programme.

Supplied Members of the Netherlands' team get their photo of their flag, after spotting the bunting at the Daily Coffee Co.

That programme had attracted a line-up of top Kiwi musicians, including Bic Runga, Ladyhawke, Ladi6, while the Topp Twins were expected to feature on Sunday, with what is billed as a ’’Kiwi tribute to Swiss yodelling’’.

Fans were encouraged to go on the ‘Last Mile Walk’ from the Octagon to the stadium, with the route featuring special entertainment such as fire performers, stilt walkers and art work.

Football fever was catching on across the city, with businesses getting in on the tournament.

Initially unable to source bunting, Daily Coffee Co owner Annie Walshaw asked one of her regular customers, Jules Radich, who just happens to be the Dunedin mayor, if he could help.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Nina Cattermole, of co-op Variety Handcrafts, with some locally crafted football items.

Radich later dropped off some bunting, which had directly led to visits from several teams playing in the city, including the Netherlands and the Philippines.

That personal touch was also evident outside Variety Handcraft, a co-op shop on Princes St, which features some knitted World Cup-themed items which are almost certainly not FIFA approved.

However, the $12 woollen players from the various teams were proving to be a hit with passersby, Nina Cattermole, of Variety Handcrafts said.

*The game kicks off at 7pm.