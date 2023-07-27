FIFA Women's World Cup superstar Alisha Lehmann pulls pints in Dunedin as Netherlands draw with USA

Swiss superstar Alisha Lehmann pouring a few pints at The Brew Bar in Dunedin on Thursday.

She could have been poring over two opposition teams the Swiss might strike in the knockout stages but instead, one of the most recognisable stars of the FIFA Women's World Cup, was working on pouring the perfect pint.

As heavyweights of the tournament, the United States and the Netherlands battled out a 1-1 draw in the biggest match of the World Cup so far – in Wellington on Thursday afternoon – Alisha Lehmann was pulling pints in a Dunedin bar.

The Aston Villa striker, who has more than 13.9 million Instagram followers, took in the group E game at Dunedin’s The Brew Bar with some of her Switzerland teammates on Thursday.

An onlooker said Lehmann was swamped by fans wanting selfies.

Come Sunday, Lehmann will be back in action in a must-win match against the Football Ferns in Dunedin.

Switzerland currently sit atop group A but New Zealand’s Football Ferns and the Philippines are just one point behind.