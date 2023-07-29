FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know for Saturday's matches

Two heavyweight match-ups between four football-mad nations take centre stage in the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

Sweden and Italy meet in Wellington in a vital match which could decide group E.

France are under pressure to beat Brazil in Brisbane after a disappointing 0-0 draw with Jamaica in their opener in Sydney.

James Elsby/AP Ary Borges scored a hat-trick for Brazil in their opening win over Panama.

Panama and Jamaica also clash in Perth (starting after midnight NZT on Saturday) when both will be targeting their first World Cup win.

Here’s all you need to know about the matches on Saturday.

Sweden v Italy

Group G; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; When; 7:30pm

Sweden and Italy needed late goals for opening wins over South Africa and Argentina respectively. The Swedes, who were semifinalists in 2019, will be favourites but looked shaky in their first match, conceding first before Amanda Ilestedt's headed goal in the last minute of normal time completed a comeback victory. The Italians also scored a late winner with Cristiana Girelli’s header against Argentina. The capital clash could decide who finishes top of the group ahead of the knockout stages.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Fridolina Rolfö equalising against South Africa in Sweden’s 2-1 win in Wellington.

Fridolina Rolfö, who scored the winning goal for Barcelona in last month’s Champions League final, stepped up when required against South Africa and should be Sweden’s key figure throughout the tournament. Arianna Caruso is Italy’s midfield maestro who had a goal disallowed for offside against Argentina despite an excellent finish.

France v Brazil

Group F; Where: Brisbane Stadium; When: 10pm (NZ time)

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

France were one of the pre-tournament favourites after reaching the 2019 quarterfinals and improved to make last year’s semifinals of the European Championships. Their campaign in Australia, however, began with a poor result against Jamaica, drawing 0-0, and the pressure is on Les Bleues to bounce back against the South American champions. Brazil could hardly have started better after thumping debutantes Panama 4-0 when Ary Borges scored a hat-trick. Beatriz Zaneratto João also finished one of the goals of the tournament after a flamboyant team move that was vintage Brazil.

Rick Rycroft/AP France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown.

France’s skipper and star defender, Wendie Renard, faces a big test against Brazilian forward Borges, who will be full of confidence after finding the net three times on her World Cup debut.

Panama v Jamaica*

*Match is played Sunday (NZ time)

Group F; Where: Perth Rectangular Stadium; When: 12:30am (NZ time)

Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, live updates on Stuff

Jamaica’s hopes of achieving a first World Cup win on their second appearance were dealt a blow when captain and star striker Khadija Shaw was sent off in their 0-0 draw against France. The Manchester City forward is suspended against Panama despite a result against France their coach, Lorne Donaldson, said was their “best ever”. As for Panama, who are making their World Cup debut, they will also see this fixture as their best chance of earning points after losing 4-0 to Brazil.

Mark Baker/AP Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood celebrates with team-mates and coaching staff after their draw with France.

In Shaw’s absence, Deneisha Blackwood and Allyson Swaby should be important for the Reggae Girlz with their respective experiences of football in the United States and Europe. Panama midfielder Marta Cox is strong on set pieces which might be their best route to scoring a first World Cup goal. American-born forward Riley Tanner is their main attacking outlet.

