FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns hoping to take care of 'unfinished business'

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns v Switzerland; Where: Dunedin Stadium; When: Sunday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Annalie Longo joined Ria Percival and Ali Riley as the third Football Fern to play at five FIFA Women’s World Cups on Tuesday, coming off the bench at halftime in their shock defeat to the Philippines in Wellington.

The 32-year-old went into this tournament in the first place with a sense of unfinished business, after four group stage exits at her first four World Cups, from 2007 to 2019, but there’s now an even larger sense of it.

After the world No 26 Ferns’ first-up win over No 12 Norway in front of a record crowd of 42,317 fans at Eden Park last Thursday, they were in the box seat to be one of the two teams to advance from group A on home soil.

But after losing to the No 46 Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium, they now need a result against No 22 Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium at 7pm on Sunday – and more likely than not, a win.

John Cowpland/AP Annalie Longo has now played at five FIFA Women’s World Cups for the Football Ferns.

The equation is relatively simple.

Beat the Swiss and the Ferns will play Spain or Japan in Auckland or Wellington next Saturday.

Draw and they need Norway and the Philippines to draw when they meet at the same time on Sunday or for Norway to win by one goal without scoring two more goals than they do.

Lose and they will be heading home after the group stage for the sixth time in six World Cup appearances.

When asked what she thinks about when she thinks about Sunday’s match, set to be played in front of a 26,000-strong sell-out crowd, Longo said: “I think for me there's a bit of unfinished business”.

“I was obviously fortunate enough to be part of a few World Cups.

“Obviously we created history on the opening night and we want to go that one step further.

“It’s all to play for and I think there's real confidence and belief in the group.

“I just can't wait to go out and perform well and hopefully create more history with this team.”

The Ferns have in fact created history on two fronts. Not only did they win their first World Cup match at the 16th time of trying – and the first by either New Zealand senior team, at the 22nd time of trying – but they have also already got more points than in any of their previous appearances and for the first time, they won’t finish fourth.

Yet as far as Longo's fellow midfielder Olivia Chance is concerned, on a personal level, they need to make it to the round of 16.

Chance was asked on Friday whether their campaign could be considered a success otherwise and after pondering the question for a moment, she said: “It's a hard question and I would say no”.

“I would say personally ... I wanted us to get out of the group and I think that's what the team want.

“The other side of it – how much that New Zealand's got behind football – I see that as a success, no matter what happens on Sunday.

“But for our performance and what we want as a team – we want a good performance on Sunday. We want to get out the group.”

Andrew Cornaga/AP Football Ferns midfielder Olivia Chance battles with Alicia Barker of the Philippines during their loss at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Chance and Longo look like being the two most likely players to come into the Ferns lineup if coach Jitka Klimková does opt to make changes to her starting XI, after they were both introduced at halftime on Tuesday.

A key question will be whether they line up in a 4-4-2 formation, as they did against Norway, or a 4-3-3, as they did against the Philippines.

Chance has played mostly on the left of a midfield four or a front three under Klimková, but playing her on the left of a central midfield trio looms as a potential option to get the Ferns’ attack firing and she indicated on Friday that that would be her preferred position.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Football Ferns advance if...

They beat Switzerland;

They draw with Switzerland AND the Philippines and Norway draw;

They draw with Switzerland AND Norway beat the Philippines by one goal, but without scoring two more goals than they do.