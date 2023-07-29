FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about Switzerland

Switzerland have made themselves at home in Dunedin during the FIFA Women’s World Cup, training at Tahuna Park and playing their opening match there.

But when they play their third group A match at Dunedin Stadium at 7pm on Sunday, they are set to feel like they're in someone else’s backyard.

A sell-out crowd of 26,000 is set to cheer on the Football Ferns against the Swiss as they chase a place in the round of 16 for the first time.

New Zealand can control their own destiny and advance with a win, while a draw will leave them needing a helpful result in the match between Norway and the Philippines at the same time.

Switzerland meanwhile only need a draw to secure themselves a spot in the round of 16 for the second time, after making it that far during their only other World Cup appearance, in Canada in 2015.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images The Switzerland team pose for a photo before their second FIFA Women’s World Cup group Amatch against Norway at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

On that occasion a 10-1 thrashing of Ecuador was all they needed to advance as one of the four best third-placed teams, after losing 1-0 to Japan and 2-1 to Cameroon in their other group stages matches.

They were then beaten 1-0 by hosts Canada in the first knockout round.

Will they crush New Zealand’s hopes and get back their again, setting up a meeting with Spain or Japan?

Switzerland

Fifa ranking: No 20

World Cup history: One appearance (2015)

Best finish: Round of 16

Record (pre-2023): 1 win, 0 draws, 3 losses

How they qualified: Finished first in the European qualifying playoffs

Coach: Inka Grings

Captain: Lia Wälti

Last five results: 0-0 draw v Norway, 2-0 win v Philippines, 0-0 draw v Morocco, 3-3 draw v Zambia, 1-2 loss v Iceland

Last result v New Zealand: 2-1 win, March 2014

Squad

Goalkeepers: Seraina Friedli, Livia Peng, Gaëlle Thalmann

Defenders: Eseosa Aigbogun, Luana Bühler, Viola Calligaris, Laura Felber, Noelle Maritz, Lara Marti, Nadine Riesen, Julia Stierli

Midfielders: Sandrine Mauron, Seraina Piubel, Géraldine Reuteler, Marion Rey, Coumba Sow, Lia Wälti

Forwards: Amira Arfaoui, Ramona Bachmann, Ana Maria Crnogorčević, Fabienne Humm, Alisha Lehmann, Meriame Terchoun

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Swiss midfielder Lia Wälti returned from injury to lead her side at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Key players

Lia Wälti returned from the injury that ended her season with Arsenal in England in time for the World Cup and will be Switzerland’s midfield lynchpin.

Barcelona forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević will be one Switzerland’s biggest attacking threats, having scored 67 goals in her 133 international appearances.

Noelle Maritz plays with Wälti at Arsenal these days, but was previously a key figure for German powerhouse Wolfsburg. She will anchor Switzerland’s defence.

Outlook

Switzerland had to navigate two playoff matches to make it to the World Cup, but have started with a 2-0 win over the Philippines in Dunedin and a 0-0 draw with Norway in Hamilton to put themselves on the verge of making the round of 16 for a second time in their second World Cup appearance. A draw against New Zealand will be enough for them, but is unlikely to be enough for the tournament co-hosts.

TAB odds (pre-tournament): $251