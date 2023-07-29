FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns coach looking for players who are 'bubbling up'

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns v Switzerland; Where: Dunedin Stadium; When: Sunday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková is fond of saying that her players are “bubbling up” – performing strong in training and showing they are ready to play their part once matches get underway.

Ahead of their crunch group A clash with Switzerland at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Dunedin at 7pm on Sunday, one of the big questions is whether anyone has bubbled up enough to force their way into the starting XI for the biggest match they have vever played.

The Ferns will advance to the round of 16 for the first time with a win, a draw and a draw in the match between Norway and the Philippines at Eden Park at the same time, or a draw and a one-goal Norway win, as long as Norway don’t score two more goals than they do.

Klimková has essentially stuck with the same group of 11 starters for the Ferns’ last four matches – their win over Vietnam in Napier on July 10, their loss behind closed doors against Italy on July 14, their World Cup opening win over Norway on July 20 and their subsequent loss to the Philippines on Tuesday.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková was set to reveal her chosen XI to play Switzerland to the team on Saturday night.

The only changes in that time were when CJ Bott and Rebekah Stott sat out the Italy match, with Claudia Bunge and Michaela Foster taking their places, though the Ferns have also moved between two different playing systems, lining up in a 4-3-3 against Vietnam and the Philippines and a 4-4-2 against Italy and Norway.

No Ferns coach has gone through a World Cup group stage in the past without making at least one change and it feels more likely than not that Klimková will follow in their footsteps at Dunedin Stadium.

She was quick to shake things up with her side trailing at halftime at Wellington Regional Stadium against the Philippines, introducing Olivia Chance and Annalie Longo. Perhaps too quick, given that one of the players hooked, Indiah-Paige Riley, was probably worth keeping on.

Bringing in one or both of Chance and Longo from the start on Sunday would appear to be the obvious decision Klimková has to consider – unless she springs a major surprise – along with what shape to line her side up in.

The Ferns like a 4-4-2 when they’re preparing to defend a lot on their flanks – and at the other end, having Jacqui Hand in close company seems to get the best out of Hannah Wilkinson – but are good in a 4-3-3 when they feel they’re going to have plenty of possession, which might be the case on Sunday, as the Swiss only need a draw to book their place in the round of 16.

Chance’s ability to move between playing wide on the left and on the left of a central midfield trio – her preferred position – might give her the edge if Klimková does tweak her starting XI, which was she was yet to reveal to the players as she spoke on Saturday evening after the Ferns’ final pre-match training.

“I'm always looking for players who are bubbling up," Klimková said when asked if she had considered changes, later confirming all 23 players were available.

“We always decide after the last session with the coaching staff who are the players who are in the best form and they will be starting tomorrow.”

If the Ferns find themselves in need of a goal or goals as the match unfolds, there will be plenty of interest in how Klimková uses her bench, as she has only used three of her five available substitutions in both matches so far.

She almost hit the jackpot on Tuesday when she turned to Grace Jale after not using her at all in the Ferns’ three previous matches. The versatile forward forced Philippines goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel to make a fine save deep into stoppage time to keep her side in front.

Klimková said Jale was indeed someone who was “bubbling up” as she adjusted to being at a World Cup for the first time: “I would say today she was incredible again”.

“I'm glad that those young players are improving, are getting used to it, and we are confident to put them on the field and they are showing that they can actually really change the game for us.”

Goalkeeper Vic Esson joined Klimková for the pre-match press conference and said the “vibes were good” as the Ferns trained in Dunedin at dusk on Saturday.

She was expecting it to feel “pretty phenomenal” walking out in front of a 26,000-strong sell-out crowd for the first match the Ferns have ever played in New Zealand’s southernmost city.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Football Ferns advance if...

They beat Switzerland;

They draw with Switzerland AND Norway and the Philippines draw;

They draw with Switzerland AND Norway beat the Philippines by one goal, but without scoring two more goals than they do.