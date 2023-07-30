FIFA Women's World Cup: How New Zealand has fared in previous group stage deciders

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Football Ferns v Switzerland; Where: Dunedin Stadium; When: Sunday, 7pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

The Football Ferns are looking to become the first New Zealand to advance to the knockout stages of a senior World Cup when they play Switzerland at Dunedin Stadium on Sunday.

A win, a draw while Norway and the Philippines draw at the same time at Eden Park, or a draw while Norway win by one without scoring more goals than they do will see them through to the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil, after seven previous attempts by men’s and women’s teams fell short.

In four of those previous campaigns – the All Whites in 1982 and the Ferns in 1991, 2007 and 2011 – hopes of advancing were dashed before the final match of the group stage, though in 2007 there was the remote mathematical chance of a Ferns win with a big goal difference swing against hosts China or Denmark.

Here’s how New Zealand’s previous three genuine group deciders at World Cups unfolded, with the most recent one first.

Football Ferns 1-2 Cameroon

2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Michaela Abam and Marthe Ongmahan of Cameroon celebrate with the Football Ferns in the background after their win in a decisive contest at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The equation was simple in this match at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier: If the Ferns won, they would be through to the round of 16. And they had reason to be confident, with Cameroon ranked much lower in the world by Fifa, and a team they had beaten for their first Olympic win at the London Games seven years earlier.

The plan went astray just before the hour mark, when Ajara Nchout fired Cameroon into the lead, but they conceded an own goal with 10 minutes to play set up a frenetic finale. With the Ferns chasing a goal high up the pitch, Nchout was able to score a second deep into stoppage time, giving her side a win that set up a knockout clash with England.

At Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier: Cameroon 2 (Ajara Nchout 57’ 90’+5) Football Ferns 1 (Own goal 80’). HT: 0-0

Football Ferns 2-2 China

2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Dennis Grombkowski/Bongarts/Getty Images Football Fern Ali Riley was left dejected after their loss to China at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The equation was also simple four years earlier for the Ferns: Beat China – as they had in three of their four previous meetings, albeit not the most recent one – and their total of four points would likely be enough for them to advance to the round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed teams, if not the second-placed team from group A.

They took at IG Field in Winnipeg – just the second time they had been in front of their opponents in 12 World Cup matches. Then came a terrible handball call against Betsy Hassett – she was hit in the middle of her chest – and a penalty from Wang Lisi that tied things up at halftime. China then took the lead through Wang Shanshan on the hour mark and while Hannah Wilkinson did score an equaliser, a draw wasn’t enough for the Ferns to move on.

At IG Field, Winnipeg: Football Ferns 2 (Rebekah Stott 28’, Hannah Wilkinson 64’) China 2 (Wang Lisi pen 41’, Wang Shanshan 60’) HT: 1-1

All Whites 0-0 Paraguay

2010 FIFA World Cup

Getty-Images All White Aaron Clapham waves a New Zealand flag after their 0-0 draw with Paraguay at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The All Whites had captured the attention of the nation by drawing 1-1 with Slovakia thanks to Winston Reid’s famous header and 1-1 with defending champions Italy thanks to Shane Smeltz’s early goal at the FIFA World Cup in South Africa in 2010. The ties set up a group stage finale against Paraguay where a win, or a draw while Italy and Slovakia drew would send them through, while their opponents only needed a draw and would have ultimately made it with a loss.

Goalkeeper Mark Paston had plenty of work to do to keep the scores level at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, while midfielder Simon Elliott had New Zealand’s best chance when he sent a shot off target early in the second half. The contest finished up a 0-0 draw and the stalemate the All Whites then needed in the other match never eventuated, with Slovakia taking 2-0 and 3-1 leads before conceding late to win 3-2 and advance themselves alongside the South Americans.

At Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane: All Whites 0 Paraguay 0. HT: 0-0

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Squad

Goalkeepers: Vic Esson, Anna Leat, Erin Nayler

Defenders: Liz Anton, CJ Bott, Katie Bowen, Claudia Bunge, Michaela Foster, Ali Riley, Rebekah Stott

Midfielders: Olivia Chance, Daisy Cleverley, Betsy Hassett, Annalie Longo, Ria Percival, Malia Steinmetz

Forwards: Milly Clegg, Jacqui Hand, Grace Jale, Gabi Rennie, Indiah-Paige Riley, Paige Satchell, Hannah Wilkinson

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Fixtures/results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

July 30, 7pm: v Switzerland; Dunedin Stadium

Football Ferns advance if...

They beat Switzerland;

They draw with Switzerland AND the Philippines and Norway draw;

They draw with Switzerland AND Norway beat the Philippines by one goal, but without scoring two more goals than they do.