FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns out after goalless draw with Switzerland

At Dunedin Stadium: Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0

Group A points (games played): Switzerland 5 (3), Norway 4 (3), Football Ferns 4 (3), Philippines 3 (3)

The Football Ferns’ best FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign wasn’t enough for them to advance to the knockout stages for the first time.

They were left to rue their failure to beat the Philippines on Tuesday as they drew 0-0 with Switzerland in their group A decider on Sunday, when a win was what they needed and a shot that hit the post the closest they came to getting it.

A 25,947-strong crowd at Dunedin Stadium cheered every moved as the Ferns secured just their fifth positive result in 18 World Cup matches and finished with more points – four – than ever before, ultimately missing out on a place in the round of 16 only on goal difference.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Geraldine Reuteler of Switzerland is tackled by Katie Bowen of the Football Ferns during their FIFA Women’s World Cup match.

Their defensive effort – led by an immense individual performance from Katie Bowen – was superb, but they – as always – lacked when it came to creating clear-cut chances, though they did hit the woodwork for the third match in a row.

The equation was relatively simple for the Ferns heading into Sunday and it became even simpler as Norway opened up a two-goal lead over the Philippines inside 20 minutes in the other group A clash at Eden Park in Auckland.

With Norway well on their way to what was ultimately a 6-0 win, it was a case of win-or-bust for the Ferns, who had the first real attempt of the night in Dunedin after a cagey start, when Annalie Longo shot wide to the right after 14 minutes.

Longo had come into the Ferns’ starting XI as one of two changes, playing on the right of a midfield trio that had Malia Steinmetz at its base, and Ria Percival to the left, next to the other new starter, Olivia Chance, who was placed on the left wing, with Betsy Hassett and Indiah-Paige Riley dropping out.

The Ferns went close to opening the scoring in the 23rd minute, when Jacqui Hand ran onto a lofted ball from Katie Bowen down the left then turned towards goal and sent a shot towards the far corner, which hit the right post and bounced to safety.

Hand had hit the post in the Ferns’ loss to the Philippines as well. – after Percival did so from the penalty spot late in their win over Norway. The forward had to have her left ankle strapped heavily towards the first half after landing awkwardly following an aerial challenge up the right.

The Ferns were largely in control of proceedings in the first 45 minutes, though Switzerland did go into the match knowing they only needed a draw to advance themselves.

The Europeans’ only real test of Vic Esson in goal came just before the five minutes of stoppage time when Seraina Piubel let rip with a shot from the edge of the box that took a deflection, but went straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Indiah-Paige Riley replaced Chance as the second half began, while the Swiss began playing in more lively fashion than they had at any stage before the break, keeping the Ferns’ defenders on their toes, with Bott, Bowen and Stott all making crucial interventions.

The composure the Ferns had shown against Norway but had lacked for a costly period against the Philippines was back in the first half against Switzerland, but there were a few misplaced passes as the hour mark approached, and it was a slice of good luck that none proved costly – including a shank from Esson as she came out of her area for one clearance.

Percival won a free kick with 20 minutes to play that gave New Zealand a chance to get on the front foot, but she was withdrawn for Grace Jale before it was taken, while Longo and Stott had already made way for Hassett and Bunge without much impact.

A corner soon followed but Steinmetz’s resulting attempt from the edge of the area after the ball came through was straight at Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann.

One goal was all the Ferns needed, but it felt far away as the match entered the final 10 minutes of normal time and there was a palpable increase in desperation, with a cross from Ali Riley being kicked out for another corner – this one resulting in a tame Bunge header.

Klimková’s last roll of the dice was bringing on Rennie for Wilkinson. Hand had a shot saved coming im from the left. Eight minutes were added. Esson went up for a corner and had to hurry back. They won a free kick on the right, as Bott was brought down. Esson was up again, but sent her free header wide.

The goal all of New Zealand wanted never came. Switzerland and Norway advanced instead.