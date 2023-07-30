Sweden put five past Italy in FIFA Women's World Cup rout

At Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington: Sweden 5 (Amanda Ilestedt 39’, 50’ Fridolina Rolfo 44’, Stina Blackstenius 45+1’, Rebecka Blomqvist 90+5’) Italy 0 HT: 3-0

Group G points (Games played). Sweden 6 (2), Italy 3 (2), South Africa 1 (2) Argentina 1 (2).

Nothing can compare to the euphoria of snatching a dramatic win at the death, according to Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson.

But she would still take a comfortable win over a nervy one every day of the week.

After beginning their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign with a last-gasp 2-1 win over South Africa, Sweden’s second match was about as comprehensive as it gets.

The 2019 semifinalists are headed for the knockout stages after handing Italy their heaviest World Cup defeat.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Sweden striker Stina Blackstenius is congratulated after scoring against Italy.

Sweden destroyed Italy 5-0 in front of 29,143 people at a packed Wellington Regional Stadium on Saturday night on the back of a set-piece masterclass from Jonna Anderrson and Amanda Ilestedt to move three points clear in group G, booking their place in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

“In football you enjoy every way of winning. I really enjoyed the South Africa win because it showed great character coming back from 1-0 down and winning in the last minute, the euphoric feeling is hard to get anywhere else than in football,” Eriksson said after their lopsided win over Italy.

“But of course, this, [a 5-0 win], is the way you want to win if you decide because you can use the whole squad, a lot of players gaining momentum. But it’s also important we stay humble, we stay focussed on the next task and that’s getting three points against Argentina.”

Three of Sweden’s five goals came from inswinging corner-kicks delivered by Jonna Andersson. Two went in off the head of the Ilestedt.

At set-piece time, Italy simply had no answer.

Italy started brightly, but Sweden took total control of the game during a devastating seven-minute period at the end of the first half where they scored three goals.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Centre-back Amanda Illestedt scored two of Sweden's five goals.

The floodgates opened when Andersson aimed a corner at the near post and Ilestedt rose highest to meet the ball, flicking it past Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante.

Ilestedt made a nuisance of herself on the second goal too.

Durante tried to claim for the ball but was outmuscled by the Sweden’s defender, allowing Fridolina Rolfo to fire the ball into an open goal.

Sweden scored again two minutes later, with a well-worked team goal which involved quick interplay from captain Kosovare Asllani and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd down the right.

After playing a one-two with Aslanni on the edge of the penalty area, Kaneryd played a pass across the face of goal, which ran across to Stina Blackstenius, who guided the ball into the back of the net.

Sweden should have had a fourth before halftime when Lucia Di Guglielmo produced a tame pass back to her goalkeeper, which was intercepted by Blackstenius.

However, Durante raced out of her area and produced a last-ditch tackle to prevent further embarrassment.

Nothing was going to stop Sweden from scoring a fourth though.

Their aerial bombardment continued in the second half and Ilestedt added her second from yet another corner, five minutes after halftime.

Even when Italy had a corner, Sweden scored.

Substitute Rebecka Blomqvist she sprinted clear from a defensive corner to complete the rout in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Star forward Rolfo has been struggling with an ongoing knee injury, but she managed to get through 60 minutes before being replaced, making this a near-perfect night for the Swedes.

While Sweden’s place in the round of 16 is already guaranteed ahead of their final match against Argentina in Hamilton on Wednesday, Italy will have to bounce back quickly from Saturday's mauling if they are to salvage their World Cup.

They play South Africa back in Wellington on the same night needing a win or draw to keep hold of second.

South Africa and Argentina have just one point each and must-win their final matches to have any hope of progressing.