FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns fail to fire in must-win game

ANALYSIS: The Football Ferns have been eliminated from their home FIFA Women's World Cup after being held to a goalless draw in their final match against Switzerland.

It was a night of immense frustration for the co-hosts, who held strong on defence to keep their second clean sheet of the tournament, but failed to produce the goals they needed to keep themselves in contention for the knockout stages after Norway hit the Philippines for six in the corresponding fixture.

Here are Stuff’s Football Ferns player ratings from New Zealand’s final Group A match at Dunedin Stadium.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Olivia Chance struggled to make an impact after being brought into the Football Ferns' starting lineup.

GK: Vic Esson New Zealand's goalkeeper could not be beaten for the second time at this World Cup but in truth she was barely tested by a Switzerland team that only managed three shots across the 90 minutes, safe in the knowledge they only needed a draw to progress. Bailed out by her defenders when she charged out of her area and fluffed the clearance. Could have been the unlikely Football Ferns' hero when she came up for a free-kick in stoppage time and won the header, but her effort sailed wide of the target. 6

RB: CJ Bott Didn't give an inch in a typical no-nonsense performance from the right-back. Made a crucial intervention when New Zealand gave away the ball cheaply in midfield and Switzerland tried to hurt them in transition in the first half. Popped up at the near post to meet an early Olivia Chance corner but didn’t quite get the contact she would have liked to trouble the Switzerland goal. 6

RCB: Rebekah Stott A nervy performance from a usually composed defender. Showed ambition to charge forward and break the line on occasion given the lack of pressure from Switzerland's forwards, but too many of her passes were wayward and put the team under unneeded pressure. Replaced midway through the second half. 4

LCB: Katie Bowen Produced strong clearances from defensive corners and made crucial covering tackles when needed. Isn't a specialist centre-back, but you wouldn’t know it. Hardly put a foot wrong in a coming of age performance from a player who was previously known as a utility. In tears during the national anthem, the occasion clearly meant a lot to Bowen and she certainly rose to it. 8

LB: Ali Riley Marked Swiss star Ana Crnogorcevic out of the game and was solid defensively but barely got forward on attack, which was what they needed from their leader, with most of the Football Ferns’ best attacks coming down the opposite side. May have been Riley's final game for New Zealand at a World Cup. 5

RCM: Annalie Longo Handed her first start of the World Cup at the expense of Betsy Hassett. Good defensive work to make a sliding tackle on the cusp of halftime when Switzerland threatened but could not spark anything going forward as the Swiss won the midfield battle. 5

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Katie Bowen slides in to make a tackle on Geraldine Reuteler.

CM: Malia Steinmetz A consistent performer in New Zealand's engine room, Steinmetz worked tirelessly in between Longo and Ria Percival. Had the best chance of the second half fall to her at the edge of the box from a corner. There was power behind her shot, but it was straight into the arms of the goalkeeper. 6

LCM: Ria Percival Like Longo, completed a comeback from a long-term knee injury in the nick of time to make the Football Ferns' squad, but perhaps the World Cup came too soon for the team's most experienced player. Gave away an early corner with one of her first involvements and was sacrificed for a more attack-minded player when they needed a miracle. 4

RW: Jacqui Hand New Zealand's breakout star of the World Cup. Like in their match against the Philippines, she came the closest to scoring with a volley from a tight angle, only to be denied by the post yet again. Appeared to injure her left ankle in the 39th minute after landing awkwardly while challenging for a header. May have been feeling the effects as she was much quieter in the second half but still seemed the most likely to spark something. 7

ST: Hannah Wilkinson Will forever be remembered as the player who scored the winning goal in their historic victory over Norway in the opening game, but Wilkinson was totally anonymous up front against a defensively sound Switzerland team that went through the group stage without conceding a single goal. It was a surprise she was kept on for as long as she was. 3

LW: Olivia Chance Replaced Indiah-Paige Riley in the starting lineup after a strong showing off the bench against the Philippines, but the move backfired. Chance is one of New Zealand's more technically astute players but she lacked the speed to get in behind on the wing, and gave away the ball too many times. Was hooked at halftime. 3

Substitutes

Indiah Paige Riley (On for Chance, 45’) Injected into the game in the second half but did not have the impact New Zealand were hoping for. Brought a promising attack to a complete standstill in the final minute when she was pushed off the ball but showed some quality to release Gabi Rennie down the right a few moments later. 4

Claudia Bunge (On for Stott, 62’) Stepped in seamlessly at a time when Switzerland were on top and helped solidify the Football Ferns’ defence. Deserved a bigger role at the World Cup. 6

Betsy Hassett (On for Longo, 62’) Added fresh legs in midfield in a like-for-like swap for Longo. 4

Grace Jale (On for Percival, 72) Heavy touch with her first involvement. Got on the end of a looping cross from Hand but could not create something out of nothing, like she did against the Philippines. 4

Gabi Rennie (On for Wilkinson, 82’) Somewhat surprisingly picked as New Zealand's final sub over teenage star Milly Clegg. Made some powerful runs but lacked the control to truly threaten. Was most evident when she was released down the right by Indiah-Paige Riley but ran towards the corner flag. 3