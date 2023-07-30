FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden centre-back Amanda Ilestedt and her golden head

First and foremost, Amanda Ilestedt’s job is to stop goals from being scored.

At the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the Sweden centre-back is showing she can score them too.

The 30-year-old is the surprise joint leader in the golden boot race, tied with Brazil forward Ary Borges.

Ilestedt has scored three goals in Sweden’s first two games.

She is already halfway to matching the six United States star Megan Rapinoe scored four years ago.

John Cowpland/AP Amanda Ilestedt scores Sweden's opening goal against Italy with a header from a corner.

On a team that boasts world-class attacking players like Fridolina Rolfo, Stina Blackstenius and Kosovare Asllani, it’s the tall timber at the back that is proving to be Sweden’s greatest strike weapon.

“It feels a little bit unreal,” said Ilestedt, who has been named player of the match in each of her first two games.

“The goals, I did not expect three goals but I know it’s one of my strengths and something we’re working on a lot in training.

“With set-pieces, we are really good with this, we have a lot of players that are good headers.”

Ilestedt completed the comeback with a thumping header from a corner in the final minute of Sweden’s 2-1 win over South Africa in their first match.

She scored goals side of halftime, also from corners, as Sweden handed Italy their heaviest-ever World Cup defeat with an emphatic 5-0 rout in their second match.

Ilestedt arrived at the World Cup with a moderate goal scoring record of eight goals in 64 appearances for Sweden. That has now shot out to 11 in 66.

Sweden’s coach and players joked afterward Saturday's win over Italy that Ilestedt is going to finish the World Cup as the tournament’s top-scorer.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sweden players celebrate a goal scored by Amanda Ilestedt.

At 30, the Arsenal player is certainly one of the tournament’s breakout stars.

Corner taker Jonna Andersson provided three of Sweden’s assists against Italy, including both of the goals Ilestedt scored.

The third, scored by Rolfo, came after Ilestedt pressured Italy’s goalkeeper.

Andersson said she is just aiming for Ilestedt every time.

It’s a winning recipe.

“We’ve always been talking about set-pieces. It can be a game-changer. Even if you only get one, it can be a goal and an important one,” Andersson said.

“For us, it’s been a big part [of our game] and it’s something we can use even more.”

Four of Sweden’s seven goals have come from corners in this World Cup.

But the world No 3 are proud of their reputation as tournament’s set-piece queens.

Magdalena Eriksson, who starts alongside Ilestedt the heart of Sweden’s defence, said it has been the cornerstone of the team's success for many years.

“For the last six or seven years it’s been a big part of our game and you can see it now. When it comes off it’s extremely hard to defend against,” Eriksson said.

“When you have set-piece takers like Jonna and big, tall defenders like Amanda who are really good in the air, all you need is the perfect ball.”

Now that she’s scored three goals in two games, Eriksson said she expected Ilestedt to become a marked woman at corners from now on.

“I mean, they should, she’s the top scorer now in the World Cup, but I’m still not sure they can stop her.”