FIFA Women's World Cup: Clinical Japan stun Spain 4-0 to top group C

At Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington: Japan 4 (Hinata Miyazawa 12’, 40’, Riko Ueki 29’, Mina Tanaka 82’) Spain 0 HT: 3-0

Group C points (games played): Japan 9 (3), Spain 6 (3), Zambia 3 (3), Costa Rica 0 (3)

Former FIFA Women’s World Cup winners Japan have secured a date with Norway in the round of 16 after executing their gameplan to perfection to stun Spain 4-0 on the back of a double from Hinata Miyazawa.

The stage was set for a chess-like battle between two of the most technical teams at the World Cup to decide who would top group C at a blustery Wellington Regional Stadium on Monday night.

But world No 6 Spain were given a reality check by Japan, conceding three times before halftime off devastating counter-attacks to slip to second in the group.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Hinata Miyazawa scored twice in Japan’s big win over Spain.

Japan sat back, soaked up all the pressure and picked their moments to strike whenever Spain made a mistake.

It worked wonders. Japan only had 23% of the ball, but they scored with almost every chance they got.

Their seven shots resulted in four goals.

“We didn’t expect Japan was going to give us the ball that easily,” said Spain centre-back Irene Paredes.

“We had a lot of possession, we tried to play our game but they defended so good and the transitions were perfect today.”

In a sign of what was to come, Japan opened the scoring against the run of play in the 12th minute after veteran Saki Kumagai sprayed a pass out to Jun Endo on the left and the midfielder teased a ball in behind for Miyazawa to score.

Miyazawa turned provider for Japan’s second goal after Teresa Abelleira turned over possession on halfway.

One pass from Miyazawa released Riko Ueki, who scored from Japan’s second shot.

Their third also resulted in a goal to Miyazawa, who has shot to the top of the golden boot race with four goals in three games.

Paredes misplaced a pass to Abelleira and it was ruthlessly punished by Japan’s striker, whose deflected shot fooled goalkeeper Misa Rodriquez in the 40th minute.

By halftime Spain had completed more passes than the Football Ferns did in the entire 90 minutes of their goalless draw with Switzerland 24 hours earlier.

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Spain goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez watches the ball fly into her net during the first half.

They out-passed Japan 898 to 268 but had nothing to show for it.

Jenni Hermoso went closest for Spain when she met a cross from Ona Battle but headed over the bar from six yards out, while a ball over the top from Mariona Caldentey evaded intended target Aitana Bonmati and bounced wide of the goal.

Making Japan’s comprehensive victory over Spain even more remarkable, they rested a handful of frontline players with their place in the knockout stages already guaranteed.

Spain on the other hand made just the one change, with injured captain Ivana Andres dropping out of the starting 11.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/The Post Spain forward Salma Paralluelo pressures Japan midfielder Jun Endo.

Her replacement Rocío Gálvez had a performance to forget, cut open by Japan’s precise passes on numerous occasions.

Substitute Mina Hitana added Japan’s fourth to complete the rout after charging past Gálvez from a throw-in.

She cut inside and curled a shot past Rodriquez.

Although both teams were already secured a place in the knockout stages, Japan’s win was a massive statement against one of the pre-tournament favourites – a team that boasts some of the best players in the world.

After coming off the bench in Spain’s first match, Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas was handed her second consecutive start but was replaced after an hour without making any impact whatsoever in the midfield of the park.

With three wins from three games, 11 goals scored and none conceded, 2011 winners Japan have qualified for the knockout stages with a perfect record.

Their prize for beating Spain? A tough round of 16 clash against group A runners-up Norway back in Wellington on Saturday.

Spain, meanwhile, will head to Auckland to play Switzerland in an arguably easier game on the same day.