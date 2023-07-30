FIFA Women's World Cup: Desperate Matildas depending on Sam Kerr and crowd to avoid disaster

In a perfect world, the Matildas would be playing Canada in front of 100,000 people at the MCG on Monday night, and a new record would be set for the highest-attended women’s football match in history. Alas, this is not a perfect world, but for Tony Gustavsson’s under-pressure side, it could still be a lot worse.

We know why this is a do-or-die game. So do the players, who have “parked” the painfully fresh memory of their 3-2 defeat to Nigeria, left all the bigger picture questions to fans and the media, and moved on.

It is a shame that no more than 27,706 will watch them fight to keep their World Cup dreams alive. But it will sound like five times that when Sam Kerr – assuming she and the team have been truthful about her fitness – enters the fray in the second half if they are chasing the game. That moment, presuming it comes, will embolden the Matildas, possibly frighten Canada and definitely enliven the crowd.

Logic suggests she cannot start, but these are desperate times. On Sunday, Kerr was “running late” from rehab commitments for Australia’s final training session before flying out of Brisbane, and only lobbed towards the very end of the 15-minute window that media is allowed to watch.

At least she had her boots on, and looked comfortable on her troublesome left calf, but did no actual running – though that doesn’t mean it didn’t happen afterwards.

Unlike the MCG, the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, as it is officially known for this tournament, is a proper football ground – close-knit enough to really bring the punters into it – and Matildas players are counting on those in the stands to play their role. What they need for this clash – arguably the biggest in the national team’s 44-year history – is for the crowd to go to the very edge of civil behaviour, grab onto the railings, lean over and scream until they’re hoarse. To ditch the pleasantries and make Canada feel most unwelcome.

Aside from booing their national anthem, as Socceroos fans did in 2005 against Uruguay, Kerr has given punters express permission to get nasty. Rabid. “Whatever the crowd wants to bring, we’re willing to accept it,” she said.

Ellie Carpenter chose to speak directly to them: “Melbourne, AAMI Park ... whatever you need to do, I know that you can help us get over the line.”

This is what it has come to – appealing to outside forces for assistance – but the Matildas truly believe that they perform at their peak when circumstances force them into it. When the difficulty is high, expectations are low and energy is tense. They are not unlike the Socceroos in that respect. Maybe it’s an Australian thing.

“It’s a unique situation, but it’s not unique for us,” Carpenter said. “Honestly, I feel like we’re the best when we have our backs to the wall.”

Is it a Canadian thing? This is not quite must-win for them – a draw could get them into the round of 16, although Carpenter does not expect they will play for one, and it’s probably not in their nature – but as reigning Olympic champions and the world’s seventh-best team according to FIFA’s rankings, a group stage exit would be just as unacceptable as it would be for Australia. It has never happened to a host nation in Women’s World Cup history.

Their decision to bunker down since their return from Perth and deny all media access until the official pre-match press conference does not give the impression of serenity. In contrast, and to their credit, the Matildas did media when they didn’t have to on Saturday, accepting accountability for the Nigeria disaster without sounding too down on themselves.

They even put up Kerr, and the news of her impending return and its many implications for Australian confidence and strategy must have sent a shiver down a few Canadian spines. They do not have Jade Rose, the player who so brilliantly stifled Kerr in that two-match friendly series here last September, due to injury, while their own talismanic striker Christine Sinclair is in doubt.

Paul Kane/Getty Images Christine Sinclair of Canada heads the ball against Ireland.

The Matildas are a better side than they were back then, notwithstanding the bottle-job of Brisbane – and according to the stats that Gustavsson has run past the team in recent days from their 1-0 and 2-1 defeats, they weren’t all that bad anyway. “We were the better team in patches,” Carpenter said. “We did create a lot of chances, and they didn’t have too much, but obviously, they were clinical.” Sounds familiar. That has to change.

There is no more margin for error, no more room for chances without goals, no time for being the better team and not winning. Not at a World Cup. For Gustavsson, it’s career-defining. His players say this is just how they like it. Kerr says she is ready. We’ll soon find out.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Caitlin Foord of the Matildas takes on the Irish defence.

What are the World Cup outcomes for the Matildas?

If they win...

Then they’re in. Simple, but not perfect.

A victory over Canada will give Australia six points, which will definitely be enough to finish in Group B’s top two and secure a round-of-16 clash with the winners of Group D on August 7 at Suncorp Stadium.

But if Ireland were to draw with or even beat Nigeria in the other match to be played on Monday night, Australia could still finish top of the group, which means their round-of-16 game would be played on the same date but at Stadium Australia against the Group D runners-up.

If Nigeria win, though, Australia can only finish as high as second.

If they draw...

Then there’s still hope, but not a great deal. The Matildas would also need Nigeria to lose to Ireland, but because it would then come down to goal difference, the scoreline in each game would become a huge factor. (Nigeria’s differential is currently +1, Australia’s is 0.)

The Matildas, in the event of a draw with Canada, would need Nigeria to lose by more than one goal to have a superior goal difference.

But it’s not the only way. If Nigeria were to lose by one goal, then the Matildas could still squeak through with a draw, but they would need it to be a high-scoring one, and find the back of the net more times in their clash with Canada than the Super Falcons do against Ireland.

Get it?

If they lose...

You won’t need your calculators for this one. It’s all over. Australia will be knocked out.