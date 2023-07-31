FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns' sixth group stage exit hits different

New Zealand’s sixth group-stage exit at a FIFA Women’s World Cup will take a lot longer to unpack than any of the five before it – because it was genuinely cause for mixed emotions.

Centre back Katie Bowen led the way as the Football Ferns came up short in their pursuit of a place in the round of 16, drawing 0-0 with Switzerland in front of a 25,947-strong crowd at Dunedin Stadium, and said afterwards: “I’ve cried more today than I have in my whole life”.

Despite being someone who is “not really a crier,” the 29-year-old was in tears during the national anthem on Sunday, before turning in what was potentially the best performance of her 97-match international career.

That it was a centre back earning those plaudits told a lot of the story as the Ferns came no closer to getting the win they needed – with Norway beating Philippines 6-0 in the evening’s other match in group A – than when Jacqui Hand hit the right post midway through the first half.

There were more tears afterwards from Bowen, who put the initial ones down to “the gravity of the occasion”.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Football Ferns centre back Katie Bowen was one of those visibly emotional on the night they exited the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I could hear everyone singing, I could see my family and I think I just in that moment got super emotional.”

On one hand, the Ferns fell short of their stated goal of making the knockout stages. On the other, they took historic steps forward on several fronts over the past 10 days.

They had their first World Cup win, 1-0 over Norway at Eden Park last Thursday.

They finished with four points – two more than their previous best – after their draw with Switzerland at Dunedin on Sunday.

And they only conceded one across 270 minutes, when their previous best effort was letting in three in 2015.

But that goal in their 1-0 loss to the Philippines at Wellington Regional Stadium, scored by Sarina Bolden, was ultimately what brought the Ferns’ campaign to an end earlier than they had hoped.

That and the fact that they only scored one goal from a total of just nine shots on target – Hannah Wilkinson’s history-maker against Norway that feels a long time ago now.

They potentially won’t get another chance like the one they had this year, playing a World Cup on home soil with New Zealand co-hosting alongside Australia, and getting a beneficial draw as a result.

That’s why there were tears at the final whistle. But there was also a lot of pride. The Ferns didn’t do what they wanted to, but they still did quite a bit.

Co-captain Ali Riley was not as distraught as she was at the end of the last World Cup in France four years ago or at the end of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“I've left the other tournaments and the Olympics feeling so down,” she said after completing 90 minutes for the 15th time in 15 World Cup matches. “Feeling like I don't know if we can turn around and I don't know what the future of this programme is going to look like and right now I just feel pride.”

Co-captain Ria Percival has played in all 15 World Cup matches the Ferns have had since 2007, including the three draws in 2011 and 2015 that were their best results before this year, and she said it was a case of “mixed feelings” this time around.

“Quite deflated. A little bit disappointed, obviously, with the result not going our way.

“I have so many emotions of being so proud of this team. The shift we put in tonight – I'm proud of every one of us. We left everything out on that pitch and we didn't get three points, but in the bigger picture, we've got four points at this World Cup.

“We've proved a point, I think, to everyone and also had the support of the nation. We can't thank them and the fans [enough]. This World Cup's been incredible.”

Annalie Longo “shed a little tear” when she found out on Thursday she would be making her first World Cup start since 2015 against Switzerland, after recovering from a knee injury that had her racing the clock to make the Ferns’ squad in the first place.

She said the feelings at the end of her fifth World Cup were “definitely” different to the other four, all of which ended with the Ferns fourth in their four-team group, not third like they were this time around, missing out to Norway on goal difference, with Switzerland in first.

“I think from the start we said we want to inspire and I think we put in three really good performances across the group stage.

“I'm just so proud of the entire team, the entire staff. I think the girls left absolutely everything out there, so that's all we can ask for.”

Malia Steinmetz is one of the younger players in the Ferns, someone who potentially has two or three World Cups in front of her, and will have learned plenty from playing every minute over the past two weeks.

Of those who might not set foot on a World Cup pitch again, she said: “I think they've done so much for this country and for the sport. We wouldn't be here without what they've done, so props to them.”

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0