FIFA Women's World Cup: Penguins pick winners of Australia v Canada and Spain v Japan

The penguins from Kelly Tarlton's have made their sixth pick of the FIFA Women's World Cup, for Australia's must-win match against Canada.

Did the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins use up all their predictive power in calling the Football Ferns’ opening night win over Norway at the FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Since last Thursday they haven’t picked a correct result, with the Ferns’ campaign-ending 0-0 draw with Switzerland on Sunday rendering their call of a New Zealand win incorrect.

They have nevertheless tried their hand at picking winners in two final group stage matches – Monday night’s meetings between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, which is effectively a playoff for a place in the round of 16, and Spain and Japan in Wellington, which will decide who finishes first in group C.

Watch the videos above to find out who the penguins picked out of the Matildas and Canada and Spain and Japan.

Then watch the matches – Spain v Japan live on Sky Sport 2, Prime and Stuff from 7pm; Australia v Canada live on Sky Sport 2 from 10pm – to find out if they got it right.

After picking the Ferns to beat Norway, the penguins went for another New Zealand win over the Philippines, and like the rest of us, were shocked when the result went the other way.

They then tipped the Netherlands to beat the United States in a match that ended in a draw.

When they heard the World Cup was coming to New Zealand, the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins were excited to be involved and try their hand at picking some winners, especially once they learned one of their cousins, Tazuni, was the tournament mascot.

Sea Life Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium is home to 23 king penguins – the second-largest species, who have yellow markings on their faces – and 48 gentoo penguins – who are smaller and have white stripes on their foreheads.

Tazuni meanwhile is a little blue penguin – a species found in the wild in both New Zealand and Australia, the co-hosts of the World Cup.

Will the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins turn out to be cannily accurate, like Germany’s Paul the Octopus, who got 12 correct from 14 attempts across the 2008 men’s European Championship and the 2010 men’s World Cup?

So far it’s not looking good, as they’ve only called one result out of four, but you’ll have to keep watching to find out.

Some might prefer hard data to gain an insight into who is going to succeed and who is going to fail at this year’s World Cup – like what’s on offer in Stuff’s power rankings and match predictions.

Those predictions have Australia a 43% chance to win, with Canada at 37% and a draw – which is unlikely to be enough for the co-hosts – at 20%.

They also have Spain a 60% chance to win their match, with Japan at 24% and a draw at 16%.

Watching penguins choose between two buckets of fish is a lot more fun.

No matter how they fare on Monday, the Kelly Tarlton’s penguins will be back to pick the winner of the final on August 20 in Sydney.

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Upcoming matches in New Zealand

Monday, 7pm: Spain v Japan; Wellington Regional Stadium

Monday, 7pm: Costa Rica v Zambia; Waikato Stadium, Hamilton

Tuesday, 7pm: Portugal v United States; Eden Park, Auckland

Tuesday, 7pm: Vietnam v Netherlands; Dunedin Stadium

Wednesday, 7pm: Argentina v Sweden; Waikato Stadium

Wednesday, 7pm: South Africa v Italy; Wellington Regional Stadium