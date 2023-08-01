FIFA Women's World Cup: What the future holds for Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková

The Football Ferns are set to return to action in either September or October as their focus shifts from their FIFA Women’s World Cup failure on home soil to the Paris Olympics.

Jitka Klimková’s side achieved their first goal – getting their first World Cup win – but fell short of their second – advancing to the knockout stages.

Their campaign will be reviewed in the coming weeks, but with the Ferns still producing their best World Cup performance to date, there is unlikely to be a push for change, with Klimková two years into a six-year contract.

“Like with all World Cups, we'll do a debrief after,” NZ Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell told Stuff in early July. “All of this is an exercise in continuous learning. We'll do a debrief and look at what things there are to be learned.”

Pragnell also signalled ahead of the World Cup that the Ferns would be active in two of the three remaining international windows this year – the other is in November – with Oceania Olympic qualifying to follow in February 2024.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková may have some big selection calls to make with the Paris Olympics less than a year away and a host of players unlikely to be around for the next World Cup three years beyond that.

Booking their spot in Paris should be a breeze for the Ferns – they have played 20, won 20 against Oceania opposition since Australia left the region in 2006 – and they will then have three more windows to play in before the Olympics begin at the end of July.

The September window is in less than seven weeks and with some of the Ferns having effectively been in camp since the start of May, the most likely scenario will be for them to play their next matches in October.

At the start of July, Pragnell anticipated the remaining matches this year would be played overseas, but the sight of fans flocking to World Cup fixtures – 13 of the 18 matches played as of Sunday were watched by crowds larger than the Ferns' pre-tournament record attendance – could yet prompt a rethink.

The Olympics will present a tougher challenge for the Ferns than the World Cup group they failed to get out of, despite beating Norway and drawing with Switzerland, the two teams that ultimately advanced and will play round of 16 clashes in Wellington and Auckland respectively on Saturday.

With only 12 teams present, the Ferns are a good chance to be the weakest team in their Olympic group, with the top two in each of the three groups advancing to the quarterfinals alongside the best two third-placed teams.

While their failure to turn their dominance into goals in their loss to the Philippines in Wellington last Tuesday ultimately proved costly, the Ferns showed clear signs of progression at the World Cup, even if creating chances and putting them away remains a glaring weak point.

Klimková stressed that her team were “improving” and would continue to “approach [their] journey” by “making ... baby steps”.

“It's not going to be always perfect. We will have ups and downs, but we always want to look forward at what we can do better.

“That was always our approach since day one. I remember our first game against Canada in October 2021 when we lost and really didn't play the football that we are playing right now.

“We are improving, we are getting better.”

With the Olympics less than a year away, there are unlikely to be any Ferns calling time on their international careers in the immediate aftermath of Sunday’s stalemate with the Swiss.

But there are quite a few veterans that played big roles over the past fortnight who are unlikely to be present come the next World Cup, and with the Olympics the only major tournament before then in which to blood players, Klimková could be on the verge of having to make some of the biggest selection calls of her tenure.

Only four Ferns have played at World Cups while aged 33 or older this century, two of whom were co-captains Ali Riley and Ria Percival at this year’s tournament.

Nine of the 17 players who took the field this year will be in that category in 2027 – Riley (who will be 39), Percival (37), Vic Esson, Betsy Hassett and Annalie Longo (all 36), Hannah Wilkinson (35), Rebekah Stott (34) and Katie Bowen and Olivia Chance (both 33) – as will reserve goalkeeper Erin Nayler (35).

Bowen was the Ferns’ best performer across their three World Cup matches, coming of age as a centre back – a position she was first thrust into at international level when Covid-19 border restrictions limited Klimková’s options in her first window in charge in 2021.

“This is now the standard,” she said in the wake of Sunday’s draw, as someone who will likely be one of, if not the most, experienced Ferns come the next World Cup. “As best as I can, I'm going to lead the team to believe every day, to get in the best professional environments that they can get into, and then ultimately at the next World Cup, any team that comes against us, they're going to hate playing against us.”

Football Ferns

FIFA Women’s World Cup results

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0

The year ahead

September 18–26: Two-match international window (unlikely to be used)

October 23–November 1: Three-match international window

November 27–December 5: Two-match international window

February 5–March 10: Oceania Olympic qualifying (16-day window in this period)

April 1–9: Two-match international window

May 27–June 4: Two-match international window

July 8–16: Two-match international window

July 25–August 10: Paris Olympics (if qualified)