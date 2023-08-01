FIFA Women's World Cup: The two passages of play that cost the Football Ferns dearly

Would you have believed it in mid-April, with the Football Ferns winless for 10 matches, if you were told they would outshoot their opponents 40 to 17 at this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup?

What if you were told they would put nine shots on target to five? Or that they would have more possession than their opponents in all three of their group A matches?

You might guess the match against the Philippines – anticipated to be New Zealand’s weakest opponent – was skewing things. But even in their opening win over Norway in Auckland, then against Switzerland, the Ferns had 24 shots to 13 and five on target to three, while edging the possession stakes both times.

On one hand, those numbers are reflected in the fact that the Ferns won their first World Cup match and finished with more points – four – and a better position in their group – third – than ever before.

On the other, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Only a handful of the chances the Ferns created threatened to become goals and they couldn’t find the back of the net when it mattered most in their loss to the Philippines in Wellington last Tuesday and their draw with the Swiss in Dunedin on Sunday.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sarina Bolden’s goal for the Philippines against the Football Ferns came during a foul-heavy passage of play from New Zealand.

But there was also a key passage of play in each of those matches that went a long way to deciding the outcome.

Against the Philippines, it started after Hannah Wilkinson sent a shot way over the bar in the 10th minute – the Ferns’ fourth attempt of a night where they made a rampant start and asserted themselves early. New Zealand committed just nine fouls all night – but four of them came in the next 13 minutes, leading up Sarina Bolden’s winning goal.

First there was Indiah-Paige Riley on Sara Eggesvik, who was no threat on the ball in the centre circle, in the 13th minute. Then there was Wilkinson on Jacklyn Sawicki in the 15th minute, while fighting to win a second ball. Next was Ria Percival, grabbing Bolden’s arm in a challenge. Then Percival again, thundering into Quinley Quezada less than 90 seconds later.

As she had with two of the previous free kicks, Angie Beard sent the ball into the box. When it wasn’t cleared far enough, Eggesvik was able to beat Betsy Hassett to it and send in a cross for Bolden to make Filipina history.

The succession of free kicks killed the Ferns’ momentum and allowed the Philippines to gain a foothold. Their threats were far and few between after that and while they did ride their luck – Jacqui Hand hit the post and had another goal ruled out for a marginal offside call on Wilkinson before Grace Jale forced a save late in stoppage time – they were able to defend a lead won on the back of New Zealand’s lack of composure.

“From the get-go we knew that they were an aggressive team,” Beard said afterwards. “They have that mentality where they want to go hard. When we have set pieces we really want to capitalise on that. It may be the only chance you get in a game sometimes, so we were really focused on making the most out of those opportunities.

Against Switzerland, the key period was either side of halftime, with the Ferns not firing a shot from the 26th minute to the 73rd minute and their opponents’ best chance – a long-range effort from Seraina Piubel that took a deflection, but went straight into goalkeeper Vic Esson’s arms.

The Ferns finished strong as they chased the goal that would have sent them into the round of 16 at Norway’s expense, but they lost their way through the middle of the match, in particular failing to get to grips with Switzerland’s shift to a diamond formation after the break, even though it was the setup they had anticipated during their pre-tournament planning.

“It took us some time to adjust to it,” coach Jitka Klimková said afterwards, “but the whole nine weeks that we spent together in Auckland [in May and June], we were preparing how we were going to play against Switzerland with a diamond in the middle, so that was nothing new for us.

“We had our plan A and we had our plan B. I'm very happy with the adjustment that our team made, finishing the game in our attacking half and pushing and looking for the win.”

The Ferns only had four shots from the 73rd minute onwards, with Malia Steinmetz and Hand both sending in efforts from well out that were saved, Claudia Bunge having a header from a corner that was easily saved and Esson coming up and sending a header at a corner wide.

For the vast majority of the 270 minutes (plus stoppage time) of first round matches they played at Eden Park, Wellington Regional Stadium, and Dunedin Stadium, the Ferns were as good as they've even been.

But for around an hour across their second and third matches, they were second best, and that’s why they’re not in the second round.

Football Ferns – FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0