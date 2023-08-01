FIFA Women's World Cup: Eden Park feels like it's in Oakland not Auckland as US take over

ANALYSIS: Attendances for United States games at the FIFA Women's World Cup have been excellent, but it’s only by taking notice of the vast media pack that’s following them around that it’s possible to fully understand how massive the team is.

The US, or USWNT, to give them the abbreviation that seems almost mandatory to use, are a big deal and it’s why for their pre-match press conference at Eden Park on Monday there were about 130 American journalists in attendance, about 30 from elsewhere and this solitary reporter from New Zealand.

It felt more like being in Oakland than Auckland.

Abbie Parr/AP United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski speaks to the media at Eden Park.

Every major American media organisation was there, and even not-so-big ones, pumping money into the economy and forking out $10.75 for a sandwich in the media centre or $20 for a hot meal.

Fronting the throng was coach Vlatko Andonovski, the likeable Macedonian-American, and defender Naomi Girma, and for half an hour they were asked an array of football, sorry soccer, related questions which they took in their stride.

None of it was hostile, because there hasn’t been much to get angry about with the United States’ World Cup so far; they thrashed Vietnam 3-0 in their opener and were held to a 1-1 draw by the Netherlands.

They’re yet to set the tournament alight, but then again, you don’t win the World Cup in the pool stage, you win it in the final and anything other than a loss to Portugal on Tuesday night would put them into the round of 16.

The first question asked was to Andonovski, about how the team’s press when defending didn’t work in the first half against the Netherlands, which was a factor in Jill Roord scoring against them after 17 minutes.

“It started well at the beginning,” Andonovski said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post The USA were held to a draw in Wellington against the Netherlands.

“The moment we got scored on, there was a bit of hesitation and when you go into the press, if one player hesitates, that kills the press.

“So it became a chain effect. One player hesitated and then it affects the next player. So the next player hesitates and it resulted in the way it did.

“When the Netherlands took the game over, by the 20th minute they had control of the game and finished off the first half.

“The second half we had a chance to talk about it, show videos at halftime and adjusted.”

Depending on what happens on Tuesday night, except if they lose, USA will play in either Melbourne or Sydney next, then return to either Wellington or Auckland for the quarterfinals if they’re still alive.

Girma was asked what she thought of her time in Auckland.

“Auckland has been great,” she said.

“We’re very happy to be here, lucky to be her. I went to the Sky Tower and saw a pretty view.

“I think we’ve been welcome by the people here and it’s been great so far.”

And so the press conference went on, for 30 minutes in all and it could have gone on for much longer if not for the team’s media officer calling time.

But the whole vibe of it was a press conference that just had to be got through, like the game against Portugal itself.

The initial juicy questions were asked and answered before the Vietnam game and the repeat of the last World Cup final against the Netherlands brought with it its own narrative.

When the world’s No 1 ranked team takes on the nation at 21, there’s only so much hype that can be attached to it.

Of course, it will be a wonderful occasion and something to cherish, as is the case with any opportunity to see the USWNT, and Eden Park will deservedly be packed out for the occasion.

But the excitement is also building for this World Cup to really get underway and that will happen once the pool stages are completed and the minnows have gone home.

Only then, are we likely to really get a gauge on just how special this team is.