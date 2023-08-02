FIFA Women's World Cup: How the Football Ferns rated in their campaign on home soil

ANALYSIS: The Football Ferns will spend the rest of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia as spectators – if they choose to.

Their campaign came to an end on Sunday as a 0-0 draw with Switzerland followed a 1-0 loss to the Philippines and a 1-0 win over Norway – their first World Cup win at the 16th time of trying.

They finished third in group A with four points – two more than they had ever picked up in any of their previous five participations.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Football Ferns finished third in group A at the FIFA Women’s World Cup with four points to their name.

A total of 14 Football Ferns played at least 45 minutes during their three-match campaign in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.

Here’s how Stuff football writer Andrew Voerman assessed their performances.

Vic Esson

6/10: 270 minutes; 5 saves; 1 goal conceded

Esson would probably have been expecting to have to make more than just five saves across 270 minutes, but it was the one she didn’t make that will stick in the memory. She didn’t have long to react to Philippines forward Sarina Bolden’s header from point-blank range, jumping between two Ferns defenders, but she got plenty on it before falling over the goal line just as the ball did. Otherwise, Esson’s stops were mostly routine, though she did get her fingertips to a late effort from Norway’s Tuva Hansen that then rattled the crossbar, though it might have done so anyway.

CJ Bott

7/10: 270 minutes

Bott was the first Fern to really acquit themselves well against Norway and show that New Zealand were ready to make a contest of a match where nothing was expected of them. The right back largely lived up to her billing as the country’s best active women’s player throughout the tournament, though a lot of her passing in front of a hometown crowd in Wellington against the Philippines was disappointingly sloppy.

Rebekah Stott

6/10: 222 minutes

Stott made a crucial block on a shot from Norway’s Ada Hegerberg to keep the scores level at 0-0 in the Ferns’ World Cup opener, where her withdrawal after 70 minutes was put down to fitness, after she had been struck by a cold the previous week. She should have dealt better with the cross that led to the Philippines’ decisive goal in Wellington and the Ferns were better at the back when she was replaced by Claudia Bunge just after the hour mark against Switzerland in Dunedin.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Centre back Katie Bowen was the Football Ferns’ best performer across their three FIFA Women’s World Cup matches.

Katie Bowen

8/10: 270 minutes

Bowen was the Ferns’ best performer across their three matches, coming of age in the centre back role she was first thrust into when Covid-19 travel restrictions limited coach Jitka Klimková’s options during her first windows in charge in late 2021. She started the tournament by, in her words, “getting up Ada’s ass” [Ada Hegerberg, Norway’s star striker], and finished it by being everywhere to prevent Switzerland from getting into the New Zealand box, as well as driving them forward. With many team-mates unlikely to be back in 2027, now looks set to be a figurehead in the years ahead.

Claudia Bunge

7/10: 49 minutes

Coming into a match midway through the second half when your side has been putting in a big effort to keep a clean sheet can be tricky, but Bunge slid in seamlessly when she replaced Stott after 70 minutes against Norway and 62 minutes against Switzerland. The experience will have been useful for a central defender who is only 24 and should have at least two more World Cups ahead of her.

Ali Riley

7/10: 270 minutes

The Ferns’ co-captain rose to the occasion in their World Cup opener, winning her one-on-one battle with Caroline Graham Hansen on New Zealand’s left flank, even if Norway didn’t try to threaten that way as much as they might have. Riley followed up her efforts in that historic win, which she dubbed “the best night of [her] life,” with solid defensive showings in matches two and three, though she wasn’t able to spark the team’s attack as much as she would have wanted to, getting forward down the left. Having played every minute at her five World Cups, the 25-year-old is unlikely to be back for a sixth in 2027.

Ria Percival

6/10: 246 minutes

Percival’s best performance at her fifth – and likely final – World Cup came in the opening match against Norway, where she played in a double pivot with Malia Steinmetz, as she made just her third start since returning from a major knee injury suffered last April, but was outstanding. Being used as the deepest midfielder in a trio against the Philippines did the Ferns’ co-captain no favours, but her passing was loose and some of her challenges rash – most notably in the lead-up to the decisive goal. Percival was pushed forward against Switzerland, but didn’t leave much of a mark on the game, and though some questioned her substitution after 72 minutes in a must-win match, she was the obvious player to be withdrawn in favour of an extra attacker.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Malia Steinmetz has become a 90-minute player in midfield for the Football Ferns in 2023.

Malia Steinmetz

7/10: 270 minutes

Heading into the World Cup there were questions whether the returns of Percival and Annalie Longo would squeeze Steinmetz out of a starting role, but she showed while playing every minute of the Ferns’ three matches that she is now a first-choice player – one that shouldn’t be playing for Western Sydney Wanderers in A-League Women for much longer. The 24-year-old is great not only at winning the ball, but retaining control of it, by knowing where her next pass should go. A strong showing as the deepest midfielder in the Ferns’ trio against the Swiss only makes you wonder what might have been if she had been used in that role against the Philippines.

Betsy Hassett

5/10: 180 minutes

Hassett was everywhere in the Ferns’ opening win over Norway, running a team-high 11.7km as New Zealand denied their more-fancied opponents any time or space on the ball. It seemed as though she grew a third lung in the final stages of the match, just when it looked like she might be tiring. Hassett made less of an impact against the Philippines, who didn’t need to be harried as much, and was withdrawn at halftime, then didn’t make much of one when she came on for the second half against the Swiss. She had signalled before her fourth World Cup that this would likely be her last.

Annalie Longo

6/10: 107 minutes

Longo had to wait to play at her fifth World Cup, but came off the bench against the Philippines to help the Ferns press for a winner. She made more of an impact when used from the start against Switzerland, helping them retain the ball better, but lacking incisiveness going forward. All eyes are now on whether the veteran will play the season with the Wellington Phoenix she was denied in 2022-23 by a knee injury she did well to recover from ahead of the tournament. The Olympics next July are a realistic target, but the next World Cup in 2027 is probably a bridge too far.

Olivia Chance

5/10: 90 minutes

Chance had to adjust to a lesser role, having been a starter for the Ferns until April, when she suffered a knee injury she is still keeping the details of close to her chest. The midfielder made a strong impact when she came off the bench at halftime against the Philippines, setting Jacqui Hand up for a dangerous shot that hit the post with a curled through-ball, but was less effective when used from the start against Switzerland. It would have been nice to see Chance used more centrally – a sentiment shared by the player herself.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Indiah-Paige Riley’s best FIFA Women’s World Cup moments came in the Football Ferns’ opener against Norway.

Indiah-Paige Riley

6/10: 180 minutes

Riley showed good vision to release Jacqui Hand in the lead-up to Hannah Wilkinson’s goal against Norway, playing a first-time pass as part of a goal kick move that had been rehearsed on the training pitch. She looked lively playing wide on the right, but only had two shots all tournament – one a left-footed screamer against Norway that drew a fine save from Aurora Mikelsen. Riley was perhaps hooked too early against the Philippines, coming off at halftime, but she didn’t make much of an impact when used as a halftime substitute against Switzerland.

Hannah Wilkinson

6/10: 258 minutes; 1 goal; 1 yellow card

The Ferns’ second-greatest all-time scorer added the goal that earned them their first World Cup win, against Norway, to the goal she scored to earn them their first World Cup point, against Mexico in Germany in 2011. Wilkinson was less effective against the Philippines – though she did create an equaliser by Hand that was then ruled out because her shoulder put her marginally offside. She then didn’t fire a shot at all against the Swiss, where it was surprising she was kept on for 82 minutes before being replaced.

Jacqui Hand

8/10: 269 minutes; 1 assist

Hand was the Ferns’ most prominent attacker across their three matches, only getting a breather in stoppage time against Norway, after her run past centre back Mathilde Harviken down the right and her perfectly-timed cross for Wilkinson sent New Zealand on their way to making history. She hit the post then had a goal ruled out by a tight offside goal against the Philippines, then hit the post again against Switzerland. Hand will return to Finland to chase the 2023 Kansallinen Liga title with Åland United, but is bound to move to a bigger club in a bigger league sooner rather than later.

Not rated

Grace Jale: 24 minutes

Gabi Rennie: 9 minutes

Paige Satchell: 4 minutes

Anna Leat, Erin Nayler; Liz Anton, Michaela Foster; Daisy Cleverley; Milly Clegg: Did not play