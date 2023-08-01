FIFA Women's World Cup: Ireland coach says 'captain's not the coach' after sideline row

Republic of Ireland coach Vera Pauw had a simple retort when asked why she’d ignored captain Katie McCabe’s call for mid-match changes.

Pauw said: “Katie McCabe’s not the coach’.

Irish newspapers reported the pair had “a heated exchange’’ on the touchline in the 70th minute when McCabe requested changes to freshen Ireland’s attack during the scoreless draw with Nigeria for Ireland’s first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup point in Brisbane on Monday night.

Pauw, a former Netherlands player and coach, did not make her first substitution until the 82nd minute.

The 60-year-old – one of the most experienced international coaches at the World Cup – said at the post-match press conference that McCabe, who plays for English Women’s Super League club Arsenal, wanted 33-year-old striker Sinead Farrelly to be subbed off.

“Why would we change?” said Pauw. “If Katie McCabe says that she wants a change that doesn’t mean [we change]. She’s not the coach, eh? Everybody was doing so well. I said ‘What do you want Katie, take our best player [Farrelly] off?’

GETTY IMAGES/Stuff Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe and coach Vera Pauw (composite picture).

“We made the changes when they were necessary.”

Pauw was unfazed at McCabe’s plea.

“A player’s allowed to be emotional and a player’s allowed to say that. That’s fine. But during the game, I step back and I analyse and we make changes the moment that it’s necessary …

Pauw said she made her late changes “because everybody was doing so well’’.

“Sinead Farrelly was arguably the best player on the pitch at that moment. I was not prepared to take the best player off.”

McCabe, an Arsenal player since 2015, later tweeted a zipped mouth emoji.

The 27-year-old McCabe, who made her Ireland debut in 2015, came close to scoring direct from a corner in the final quarter but the ball came to rest on the roof of the net.

Ireland finished last in Group B with one point at their first World Cup tournament. They scored one goal – in a 2-1 defeat to Canada – and conceded three.

Pauw has coached Ireland since 2019 after earlier managing Scotland, the Netherlands, Russia and South Africa.

Her contract with Ireland expires at the end of August.