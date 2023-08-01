FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands thrash Vietnam to charge into knockout stages on a high

At Dunedin Stadium: Netherlands 7 (Lieke Martens 8’, Katja Snoeijs 11’, Esmee Brugts (2) 18’, 57’, Jill Roord (2) 23’ 83, Danielle van de Donk 45’) Vietnam 0. HT: 5-0

Group E points (games played): Netherlands 7 (3) United States 5 (3), Portugal 4 (3), Vietnam 0 (3).

The Netherlands claimed the coveted top spot in Group E ahead of the USA after a seven-goal demolition of Vietnam that featured two brilliant strikes by attacking midfielder Esmee Brugts.

The 20-year scored from distance in each half as the Netherlands created chance after chance in an impressive attacking display.

The Netherlands will now watch the remaining Group G games on Wednesday to see if they will play Italy or South Africa in the round of 16 Sydney on Sunday afternoon, and by topping the group they have avoided the much-fancied Swedes.

Prior to the game on Tuesday, the Netherlands had scored only two goals in two games against Portugal and the USA, and one of those was from centre-half Stefanie van der Graght.

However, their goalscoring spree in Dunedin – with the goals shared evenly around – will give them immense confidence heading into the knockout stages.

Indeed, coach Andries Jonker said afterwards that finishing ahead of the USA merely confirmed his pre-World Cup assessment of his side.

"From the very beginning of our preparation time, we were quite convinced we could beat everyone in the tournament,” Jonker said.

Lars Baron/Getty Images Jill Roord of Netherlands scores her team's fourth goal against Vietnam at Dunedin Stadium.

“We can beat everyone. We can beat Italy or South Africa.

"A year ago we saw a lot of teams in Europe who were better than us, but we’ve managed to close the gap.”

The Netherlands struck early, with Lieke Martens lobbing home after she was found with a superb 50-metre pass by Dominique Janssen.

They doubled their lead just minutes later when Katja Snoeijs was left unmarked in the penalty box and made Vietnam pay with a sharp finish.

The Dutch were so dominant that their players were virtually lining up to get their names on the scoresheet.

Vietnam had no answer to the waves of attacks and Brugts was next to score with a stunning strike, as she cut in from the left and curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from 25 yards.

Remarkably Brugts scored in almost identical fashion in the second half, and the Netherlands’ next opponents will have noted her quality from long range.

With Vietnam unable to put any pressure on the ball, Jill Roord made it 4-0 in the 23rd minute, prompting Vietnam coach Mai Duc Chung to go to his bench early, replacing defenders Thi Loan Hoang and Thi Thu Thuong Luong in just the 28th minute.

However, it did little to alter the flow of the game, and the rampant Dutch made in 5-0 before halftime.

Despite the vocal support of the Vietnamese fans, and the neutrals, in the crowd of 8215, the underdogs couldn’t manufacture their first goal of the World Cup.

That wasn't for the lack of effort, but they were simply outclassed and outpowered by the Dutch, who added two more goals to their tally in the second half thanks to Brugts and Roord.