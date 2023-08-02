FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns coach backed for another knockout push in 2027

New Zealand Football chief executive Andrew Pragnell says Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková “absolutely” has his backing to lead the team to the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, despite a “lost opportunity” at this year’s event on home soil.

The Ferns were eliminated at the end of the group stage for the sixth time in six tournaments when they drew 0-0 with Switzerland in Dunedin on Sunday, after losing to the Philippines 1-0 in their second match in Wellington last Tuesday.

Their failure to get more than one point from their final two group A matches after their historic win over Norway at Eden Park in Auckland in their World Cup opener meant the Ferns achieved just one of their two stated goals – getting their first World Cup win.

Reaching the knockout stages for the first time will have to wait until at least 2027, with the Paris Olympics next July set to be the next major assignment on the radar of the Ferns and coach Klimková, who was appointed on a six-year contract covering both tournaments in September 2021.

The Ferns’ win over Norway was just their fifth during her time in charge, where they have now played 28 matches, but Pragnell said she “absolutely” had his backing, even if the “lost opportunity” to make it to the round of 16 left him, like many others, with “mixed emotions”.

“I think as well as breaking through the ceiling [of winning a World Cup match] and getting the highest points total we've ever had at a World Cup – breaking new ground for us as a team – the really exciting bit is how many young players Jitka has been able to transition into the squad.

“We know for some time we've relied on the same group of players and we've had some real depth challenges beyond that as well, but if you look at the Jacquies [Jacqui Hand] and the Indies [Indiah-Paige Riley] and the Malias [Malia Steinmetz] – some of the breakout players – the future's actually really bright for the team.

“Jitka has taken some bold moves, so I think there are a couple of wins on that front. Not only the results, but that the results have come about through some of that transitioning, which was always going to be a hard moment for us.”

The biggest question about the Ferns’ World Cup campaign and Klimková’s tenure so far is whether she could have done more to transition the team, with promising young players Milly Clegg and Michaela Foster going unused – though Foster did suffer a thigh injury mid-tournament – and Grace Jale featuring sparingly and not in her preferred position up front.

“The reality is transitioning young players into that environment requires some risk,” Pragnell said.

“Some people might argue that we could have even taken more [risks], but you need to do that carefully, or it can have negative impacts and that's where I start to go, wow, the 2027 team looks really powerful.

“When you've raised the bar and you've done something you've never done before, you then have to raise it again.

“We’ve clearly shown we can win at World Cups – we've beat Norway, who’ve won a World Cup before, in the opening match and were coming in as the favourites in the pool.

“We have to be getting out of the group in 2027 now, because the bar's been raised.”

The Ferns could be back in action in less than seven weeks, with NZ Football looking to secure matches in two of the three remaining international windows this year, in September, October and November.

They will have Oceania qualifying for the Paris Olympics to navigate next February – though that should be a breeze – with three more windows available before the Games start in late July.

Football Ferns

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0

The year ahead

September 18–26: Two-match international window

October 23–November 1: Three-match international window

November 27–December 5: Two-match international window

February 5–March 10: Oceania Olympic qualifying (16-day window in this period)

April 1–9: Two-match international window

May 27–June 4: Two-match international window

July 8–16: Two-match international window

July 25–August 10: Paris Olympics (if qualified)