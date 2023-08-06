FIFA Women's World Cup: Kate Taylor backs Wellington Phoenix to seize event's momentum

Kate Taylor has re-signed with the Wellington Phoenix for a third season.

The 19-year-old defender has spent the last month in camp with the Football Ferns as a training partner during their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign, which ended with a group stage exit despite their opening-night win over Norway at Eden Park.

Now she gets a wee break, with the Phoenix due to assemble in early September ahead of the start of the A-League Women season in mid-October.

Taylor has made eight appearances for the Ferns since her debut in June last year.

She talked to Stuff about her World Cup experience and why she’s excited for the coming Phoenix campaign.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Kate Taylor has re-signed with the Wellington Phoenix for another season.

What have the past two or three weeks been like for you, being in and around the Ferns camp?

It's been a really interesting couple weeks. Obviously having a home World Cup has been really exciting and being together with the girls has been weird – we've never been together for so long.

But it was also a really exciting time and I think we all came together really nicely.

How was the sort of experience for you of missing out on the squad, but then getting the invitation to still hang around during the World Cup?

I was a little bit gutted to not be in the 23, but I had to shift my mindset pretty quickly because the team needed me and [fellow training partners] Wiz [Grace Wisnewski] and Ava [Collins] to play a role that no one had done before because we'd never had a home World Cup.

For me personally, I had to change really quick and just help the team whatever way I could, push them in training and be there off the pitch and just be a good teammate, and so hopefully I've done that.

What stands out to you about the whole experience of having a front row seat to the World Cup campaign over the past fortnight?

I think it's really interesting to see the public and how they've reacted, as well as being right there in the environment. Obviously it's different not being able to go on the pitch.

Sitting in the stands you get to hear the crowd and then you can see how the girls react on the field. I think that dynamic was really awesome to witness and yeah, I'm really glad that I got to see both sides.

Are there things you think you’ve learned about what it takes to play at a World Cup?

I think this experience has only enabled me to learn and grow and I'm really excited for hopefully [being part of the squad] in four years’ time.

How excited are you to see the World Cup hopefully lead to some more support for the Phoenix as you head in to season No 3?

I reckon that's going to be amazing, especially going over to Aussie as well. I think it's just going to grow exponentially and I'm really excited to see what can happen with our team, but also with the league, getting more support and more resources hopefully behind the teams and the league in general.

Having been training a lot in the last three months really without having the games at the end of it, how excited are you to get into preseason and get into the season itself, which is less than three months away now?

That's a big part of the game and playing games week in, week out is something that I've really missed. I'm sure we'll work our way back to that and be smart about that as well because obviously you can't just jump straight into that. That'll be something that we work on throughout pre-season and I’ll be so stoked to be back playing.