FIFA Women's World Cup: United States survive Portugal scare in front of record crowd

At Eden Park, Auckland: United States 0 Portugal 0. HT: 0-0

Group E points (games played): Netherlands 7 (3), United States 5 (3), Portugal 4 (3), Vietnam 0 (3)

A record crowd for a women’s sports event in New Zealand witnessed a rare sight on Tuesday evening at Eden Park – the United States failing to top their group at a FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The two-time defending champions were in fact the width of a post away from being eliminated, with Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hitting the right stick in stoppage time. A few centimetres to the left and she might have secured their progression at their far more-fancied rivals’ expense.

The surprise 0-0 draw in front of 42,958 fans and the Netherlands’ 7-0 romp over Vietnam in Dunedin left the Dutch on top of group E and the US in second.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ana Capeta hit the post in stoppage time as the United States survived a major scare at Eden Park.

A likely round of 16 clash with Sweden now awaits the US in Melbourne on Sunday evening, after their scratchy start to this tournament continued in Auckland.

The almost 43,000-strong crowd was also a record for a football match in New Zealand, besting the 42,137 who attended the World Cup opener between the Football Ferns and Norway at Eden Park on July 20.

The previous record for a women’s sports event in New Zealand was set at last year’s Rugby World Cup final between the Black Ferns and England at the same venue, watched by 42, 579 fans.

The best American chance of the first half came in the 27th minute, when Alex Morgan dribbled her way to the byline on the left and advanced towards goal, doing well to keep the ball in.

She cut it back for Williams who had her initial attempt saved, then sent her follow-up well over the crossbar.

A long-range effort from Kika Nazareth that went just over the bar was Portugal’s best attempt of the first half, where they didn’t give US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher any work to do.

Morgan was busy again early in the second half, rounding Portuguese goalkeeper Ines Pereira, but having her shot blocked by defender Diana Gomes.

Portugal fought well and made a contest of a match they were expected to lose, but didn’t seriously threaten to pull off a massive upset until Capeta struck the woodwork early in the eight minutes of stoppage time, while a free kick was later allowed to bounce in the box before being dealt with.

There had only been five previous World Cup matches where the US finished goalless – their semifinal loss to Norway in 1995; their draw with China in the 1999 final, which they won on penalties; their semifinal losses to Germany in 2003 and Brazil in 2007 and their 0-0 group stage draw with Sweden in 2015.

The US will travel to Australia later this week ahead of their round of 16 match, where they won’t have midfielder Rose Lavelle, who picked up a second yellow card and must serve a one-match suspension.

Their opponent will only be confirmed on Wednesday night following the final fixtures in group G.

Sweden face Argentina at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton looking to advance with three wins from three matches.

Italy meet South Africa in the other match at Wellington Regional Stadium and can control their own knockout stage destiny with a win.

The US and Sweden have met at six of the eight previous World Cups, with the Americans winning four, drawing one and losing one.

Before the draw in 2015, there was a Swedish win in the group stage in Germany in 2011 – the only other time the US haven’t topped their group at a World Cup.