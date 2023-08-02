FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweet sound of Portugal shot hitting post for relieved US players

The ‘doink’ heard by the US players when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta’s shot struck the post in the 91st minute was probably the sweetest sound any of them have ever heard in their lives.

That’s how close the No 1 team in the world came to being knocked out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at the pool stage and sending shockwaves through this tournament.

Luckily for the US, the majority of the 42,958 spectators at Eden Park who wanted them to win, and the millions of people watching back home, Capeta’s strike didn’t go in and the match finished 0-0, so it was the US who finished second in Group E, behind the Netherlands, while Portugal now head home.

“It was a nice sound to hear it hit the post, that’s for sure,” said a relieved American goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher afterwards.

“We were pretty dialled in, we knew it was going to be a tough game, we’ve got a lot of respect for Portugal, the way they play and the players they have.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport Portugal forward Jessica Silva is consoled by United States forward Megan Rapinoe after the final whistle at Eden Park.

“We knew they were going to get a couple of looks at goal. Obviously, at the end of the game like that, that’s when it came, but we knew they were going to get a few for sure.”

Portugal coach Francisco Neto was so certain Capeta’s strike was going in that he was already thinking about how his team should defend the remaining minutes of added time.

“I’ll be honest with you, when Ana shot, I was thinking it would be a goal and what Vlatko (Andonovski, US coach) will do and what I will have to do to stop [US scoring]. Because I swear, I truly believed there would be a goal at that moment and I was starting to think what I can do to help my players if we were winning 1-0.”

While the US survive another day, they need to make big improvements to live up to their favourites tag.

Winning just one game in Group E, against an ordinary Vietnam team, is hardly the form needed to win a World Cup and defender Julie Ertz says there was a feeling of relief when the final whistle went.

“[There was] excitement in that you know you’re through this group stage. So being able to know you’re onto the next one.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sophia Smith of the United States is tackled by Tatiana Pinto of Portugal in their group E match at Eden Park.

“But I think a lot of things. There’s a lot to learn from. You don’t want to leave it there.

“There are things we need to collectively do better and have a bit more quality at to be able to move onto our next opponents.”

For a team that so often is able to score freely, it’s surprising that the US have only bagged one goal in their last two games.

If things start to click for the US, then they’ll be able to move on without any problems, but if their strikers continue to struggle, they’ll be knocked out earlier than anyone expected.

“I would say that we trust our forwards, we trust our players to get it done,” Ertz said.

“We haven’t in the group stage and that’s on us. So that’s just coming together, continuing to get better, whether that’s on film, or on the field.

“In the knockout stages you become a different team, it’s do or die at that point, so you have to move in that direction. It’s a matter of having to do it.”

The US are likely to play Sweden in the round of 16 in Melbourne and if they win that game they will be back at Eden Park for a quarterfinal against either Japan or Norway.

Sweden have been impressive so far at this World Cup, but they don’t seem to be a team US will fear.

“I feel like we always play them, we know them so well,” Ertz said.

“They’ve been great this tournament, so I’m excited.

“You always want to play against the best. I’m so excited to play them and show them what we have.”