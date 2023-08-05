FIFA Women's World Cup: All you need to know about the round of 16 matches

The FIFA Women’s World Cup resumes on Saturday with the first knockout matches in New Zealand.

Eden Park and Wellington host the tournament’s opening round of 16 fixtures when a place in the quarterfinals will be on the line.

Switzerland play Spain in Auckland and Japan face Norway in the capital.

The other six fixtures will be staged across Australia from Sunday and Melbourne hosts the headline match when Sweden play the United States, the reigning world champions.

Here’s all you need to know about the round of 16 matches from Saturday to Tuesday.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Spain’s players smiling in their 5-0 win against Zambia, but they weren’t grinning after losing 4-0 to Japan.

Switzerland v Spain

When: Saturday 5pm; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2; live updates on Stuff

Spain were trounced 4-0 by Japan in their group C decider in Wellington on Monday. It was a remarkable result that might have unsettled a squad with recent history of inner turmoil, with 15 players last year refusing to play for coach Jorge Vilda. They should still be too strong for Switzerland, who ended the Football Ferns’ hopes of progressing from group A in a dour 0-0 draw in Dunedin. They won the group but didn’t excite while reaching the knockout stages for the second time after their first appearance in 2015.

Stuff match predictor: Switzerland 13%, Spain 87%

TAB odds: Switzerland $8, Spain $1.30

Results so far

Switzerland: 0-0 draw v Football Ferns, 0-0 draw v Norway, 2-0 win v Philippines

Spain: 4-0 defeat v Japan, 5-0 win v Zambia, 3-0 win v Costa Rica

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Japan could be contenders after thrashing Spain.

Japan v Norway

When: Saturday 8pm; Where: Wellington Regional Stadium; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 2, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Japan have emerged as contenders after topping group C with maximum points and that handsome win over European heavyweights Spain. They have impressed with their speed, incisive passing and energy in running opposition teams off their feet. Their clash with Norway is fascinating. The Norwegians were in disarray after losing 1-0 to the Football Ferns and an underwhelming 0-0 draw with Switzerland which led to star forward Caroline Graham Hansen’s outburst after she was left on the bench. However, they responded with a 6-0 win against the Philippines to reach the last 16.

Stuff match predictor: Japan 74%, Norway 26%

TAB odds: Japan $1.73, Norway $4.80

Results so far

Japan: 4-0 win v Spain, 2-0 win v Costa Rica, 5-0 win v Zambia

Norway: 6-0 win v Philippines, 0-0 draw v Switzerland, 1-0 defeat v Football Ferns

Robin Alam/Getty Images Jill Roord celebrates her goal for the Dutch against the United States in Wellington.

Netherlands v South Africa

When: Sunday 2pm [NZ time]; Where: Sydney Football Stadium; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

The Dutch finished with a 7-0 win over Vietnam in Dunedin to ensure they won group E ahead of the United States, who they shared a 1-1 draw with in Wellington, and the reward for the 2019 runners-up was a more favourable tie against South Africa instead of Sweden. However, the history-making Banyana Banyana will be full of belief after dumping Italy out with a dramatic 3-2 victory in Wellington in their final group match. It was their first World Cup win and sent the African champions through to the knockout stages for the first time.

Stuff match predictor: Netherlands 89%, South Africa 11%

TAB odds: Netherlands $1.20, South Africa $10

Results so far

Netherlands: 7-0 win v Vietnam, 1-1 draw v United States, 1-0 win v Portugal

South Africa: 3-2 win v Italy, 2-2 draw v Argentina, 2-1 defeat v Sweden

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sweden topped group G with three wins.

Sweden v United States

When: Sunday 9pm [NZ time]; Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1: live updates on Stuff

The United States are favourites to beat Sweden and keep their hopes of defending the World Cup alive. However, that might be a tall order in the headline match of the round 16. The US have failed to convince so far, beating Vietnam 3-0 in a game that was expected to be a blowout, before being held by the Netherlands and Portugal. The draw against Portugal at Eden Park cost the US top spot in group E, which means they play group G winners Sweden in a match that will pit the world No 1 against No 3.

Stuff match predictor: Sweden 43%, United States 57%

TAB odds: Sweden $3.60, United States $2

Results so far

Sweden: 2-0 win v Argentina, 5-0 win v Italy, 2-1 win v South Africa

United States: 0-0 draw v Portugal, 1-1 draw v Netherlands, 3-0 win v Vietnam

Sarah Reed/Getty Images Lauren James, right, scored three goal outstanding goals for England in the group stage.

England v Nigeria

When: Monday 7.30pm [NZ time]; Where: Brisbane Stadium; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

England are the new favourites to win the tournament in Stuff’s Power Rankings and made a big statement with their 6-1 win over China to finish the group stage. Lauren James’ masterclass, with two goals and three assists, was one of the performances of the tournament. Nigeria are dangerous, however, after stunning co-hosts Australia 3-2 in between draws with Canada and the Republic of Ireland. Their Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, will key to their chances of upsetting the European champions.

Stuff match predictor: England 91%, Nigeria 9%

TAB odds: England $1.28, Nigeria $8.50

Results so far

England: 6-1 win v China, 1-0 win v Denmark, 1-0 win v Haiti

Nigeria: 0-0 draw v Republic of Ireland, 3-2 win v Australia, 0-0 draw v Canada

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Australia faced elimination but responded with a 4-0 win over Canada.

Australia v Denmark

When: Monday 10.30pm [NZ time]; Where: Stadium Australia, Sydney; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1; live updates on Stuff

Australia were in a perilous position after losing to Nigeria. They had to beat Olympic champions Canada in their last match or face the embarrassment of being eliminated from their own World Cup in the group stage, an unthinkable prospect before a ball was kicked. No matter. They crushed Canada 4-0 in Melbourne on Monday and topped group B. Their clash with Denmark in front of a Sydney crowd close to 80,000 is tough to call. Denmark troubled England but lost 1-0 in between wins over Haiti and China to make the knockout stages for the first time since 1995.

Stuff match predictor: Australia 67%, Denmark 33%

TAB odds: Australia $1.80, Denmark $4.33

Results so far

Australia: 4-0 win v Canada, 3-2 defeat v Nigeria, 1-0 win v Republic of Ireland

Denmark: 2-0 win v Haiti, 1-0 defeat v England, 1-0 win v China

Rick Rycroft/AP Linda Caicedo celebrating her wonder goal in Colombia’s enthralling win over Germany.

Colombia v Jamaica

When: Tuesday 8pm [NZ time]; Where: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Colombia’s momentum might have stalled after a surprise 1-0 loss to Morocco, but they still finished top of group H after beating South Korea and their thrilling 2-1 win over Germany. Teenage sensation Linda Caicedo’s wondrous goal against Germany will be remembered for years after she sent the large, colourful scores of animated Colombian fans wild in Sydney. Jamaica are a tough prospect after battling to draw with France and Brazil either side of their first World Cup win over Panama. The Reggae Girlz have already made history in reaching the knockout stages for the first time and will have star Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw leading their attack.

Stuff match predictor: Colombia 60%, Jamaica 40%

TAB odds: Colombia $1.91, Jamaica $4

Results so far

Colombia: 1-0 defeat v Morocco, 2-1 win v Germany, 2-0 win v South Korea

Jamaica: 0-0 draw v Brazil, 1-0 win v Panama, 0-0 draw v France

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images France’s Selma Bacha, centre, and Vicki Becho, right, celebrate after their 2-1 win over Brazil.

France v Morocco

When: Tuesday 11pm [NZ time]; Where: Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1; live updates on Stuff

This might be the biggest mismatch of the round of 16, as France face debutantes Morocco. The French stumbled in drawing their opener 0-0 against Jamaica but hit back with entertaining victories over Brazil and Panama to win group F. Morocco made history in becoming the first Arab nation to compete at the Women’s World Cup and have gone further in reaching the last 16 after wins over South Korea and Colombia. There is history between the two nations. Morocco is one of France’s former African colonies and political relations have long been tense.

Stuff match predictor: France 95%, Morocco 5%

TAB odds: France $1.12, Morocco $14

Results so far

France: 6-3 win v Panama, 2-1 win v Brazil, 0-0 draw v Jamaica

Morocco: 1-0 win v Colombia, 1-0 win v South Korea, 6-0 defeat v Jamaica