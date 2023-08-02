FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden set up US blockbuster with win over Argentina

At Waikato Stadium, Hamilton: Sweden 2 (Rebecka Blomqvist 66’, Elin Rubensson pen 90’) Argentina 0. HT: 0-0

Group G points (games played): Sweden 9 (3), South Africa 4 (3), Italy 3 (3), Argentina 1 (3)

Sweden have set up a blockbuster round of 16 clash with the United States at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Scandinavian side progressed as the top team in group G after easing to a 2-0 win over Argentina on a freezing cold night at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton in front of 17,907 fans – the city’s largest attendance of the tournament.

Rebecka Blomqvist put Sweden ahead in the 66th minute on Wednesday, heading home a cross from Sofia Jakobsson, who drove into the box on the right, then picked out her team-mate who was free in front of goal. Elin Rubensson later converted a 90th-minute penalty to seal the result.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Rebecka Blomqvist of Sweden celebrates with team-mates after putting her team ahead against Argentina.

The world No 3 Swedes now face the top-ranked two-time defending champion Americans, who finished second in group E, narrowly avoiding elimination when Ana Capeta hit the post for Portugal late in their 0-0 draw at Eden Park on Tuesday.

Sweden made nine changes from the XI that started their 2-1 win over South Africa and their 5-0 win over Italy, resting everyone bar centre back duo Magdalena Eriksson and Amanda Ilestedt.

They began to get on top midway through the first half when they won three corners in quick succession, with Olivia Schough heading a cross from Sofia Jakobsson on the right over the bar soon after.

Argentina were mostly reliant on several deep free kicks from defender Eliana Stabile, none of which caused the Swedish defence any serious problems.

The South Americans suffered a blow just before halftime when influential midfielder Florencia Bonsegundo went down with an injury to her left knee and had to be stretchered off.

Estefania Banini went on a mazy run infield for Argentina early in the second half, but her shot from the edge of the box went straight into the arms of Sweden’s backup goalkeeper, Jennifer Falk.

Conditions became increasingly cold and wet as the night progressed, but Blomqvist’s goal would have warmed the hearts of the Swedish fans – who were second-best to Argentina’s in terms of noise.

Sweden and the US will play in Melbourne on Sunday evening, with the winner returning to New Zealand to play Japan or Norway in Auckland next Friday evening.

The US and Sweden have met at six of the eight previous World Cups, with the Americans winning four, drawing one – in the group stage in 2015 – and losing one – in the group stage in 2011, the last time.

South Africa were the other team to advance from group G after beating Italy 3-2 in Wellington, and will play the Netherlands in Sydney earlier that afternoon, with the winner returning to New Zealand to play Switzerland or Spain in Wellington next Friday lunchtime.