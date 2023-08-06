FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns look 'onwards and upwards' after early exit

Once the group stage of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was done and dusted, group A – the Football Ferns’ group – turned out to be somewhat of an outlier.

With Switzerland and Norway advancing, it was one of four groups where the top two teams on the FIFA world rankings did so, alongside group C, where Japan and Spain progressed; group D, where England and Denmark (ranked one place higher than China) progressed; and group E, where the Netherlands and the two-time defending champion United States progressed.

In three of the four cases, however, it was the lower-ranked team that finished top, further evidence of what has so far been a chaotic tournament, best exemplified by the fact that women’s football powerhouses Brazil, Canada and Germany have joined co-hosts New Zealand in being eliminated before the knockout stages.

With Morocco – at their first World Cup, after beginning with a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Germany – Jamaica – who had to turn to crowdfunding websites to cover the costs of their campaign – and Nigeria and South Africa – who both had financial disputes with their national federations in the lead-up to the tournament – all advancing, the Ferns’ failure to do so stings more than it did a week ago.

Jacqui Hand hit the post in their 0-0 draw with Switzerland in Dunedin last Sunday, five days after hitting the post in their 1-0 defeat against the Philippines in Wellington, where she also had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call against Hannah Wilkinson in the build-up. There was also Grace Jale’s late chance from point-blank range against the Philippines, parried away by goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Jacqui Hand controls the ball during the Football Ferns’ win over Norway on the opening night of the FIFA Women’s World Cup at Eden Park.

“Inches away,” was how Wilkinson summed up the Ferns campaign once it was all over, in the tunnel under Dunedin Stadium, 10 days after she scored as they beat Norway 1-0 at Eden Park to claim their long-awaited first World Cup win, putting the round of 16 tantalisingly within reach. “Painful inches.”

Of the shock defeat to the Philippines, who offered very little outside Sarina Bolden’s 24th-minute goal, co-captain Ali Riley said: "Game two was not our best game and so that kind of bites us in the ass in the end.” Fullback CJ Bott said of that match: “It's going to rile me up for a long time. I'm sure it will for a lot of the girls, knowing how much better we were against them and how much more we deserved that win”.

Even a point in that match would have been enough. Instead, the Ferns needed three points against the Swiss, and only came away with one. Only after the final match was there any suggestion from the camp that they had found it hard to adjust following their unexpected first-up win. “It was tough for us to get the same performance after the game against Norway,” coach Jitka Klimková said in Dunedin.

The Ferns finished with one win, one draw and four points – their best return in six World Cup appearances. But the confounding nature of their campaign was hammered home by one painful piece of triva: They were the first team to finish third in a four-team group with two teams advancing at a senior World Cup – men’s or women’s – while taking more points off the two teams above them than off the one team below them.

Failing to first create, then take chances was ultimately the biggest reason why the Ferns will spend the second half of the World Cup watching on rather than taking part.

They had just nine shots on target across their 270 minutes of action and only one of those came in a first half – a floated effort from the edge of the box by Ria Percival four minutes into stoppage time against the Philippines.

They scored with the first effort they put on target – Wilkinson’s 48th-minute strike from a Hand cross against Norway – but the only other time they tested a goalkeeper before the 73rd minute was later the same night, when Indiah-Paige Riley had a left-footed screamer pushed away in the 62nd.

Tested might be overstating it. Apart from those two attempts in Auckland, one of which went in, the only other time an opposition keeper had serious cause for concern was when McDaniel got down sharply to deny Jale in Wellington, though there were those Hand efforts that needed to be just a few centimetres more central.

At the other end of the pitch, the Ferns were left to rue one moment of bad defending against the Philippines. Otherwise, they were exemplary, keeping two clean sheets for the first time at a World Cup, with centre back Katie Bowen leading the way as the standout player across their three matches.

“I think that it's a massively hard pill to swallow,” Bowen said after the Swiss draw. “Of course you always think back to the what-ifs and I think the what-ifs for us were the Philippines game. This does really hurt, but ... conceding one goal, that's kind of unheard of for us.

“I'm super proud of the team. We beat a class opposition in Norway. We drew against a class opposition in Switzerland. Onwards and upwards.”

Bowen looks likely to be one of the Ferns’ most experienced players come the next World Cup, with a host of senior figures from this campaign likely to call time – or have it called for them – at some stage in the next four years.

Klimková has faith that the younger players coming through will be able to continue making progress, even without the benefits of home advantage, as they’ve enjoyed this year, and it will be her job to help them do so, with her contract running until after the next event in 2027.

"This is more about really learning from what we have not done before,” she said in Dunedin. “We haven't won a game at a World Cup. We've learned – how does it feel? We've learned – what do we need to do, to do it again in our next game?

“This is a journey that is very common in sport. You can't have, sometimes, everything straight away.

“This team has huge talents. This team has a lot of young players that will have another opportunity – at a World Cup, at the Olympics – to represent New Zealand.”

The Ferns are set to play in two of the three international windows to come this year – in September, October and November – which means they could be back in action in as little as six weeks. As many as 15 matches will be on the cards before the Paris Olympics next July, where the smaller 12-team field will make for a different challenge.

Thought it will come too late to help that campaign, confirmation of an Auckland entry into A-League Men and Women from the 2024-25 season is expected to arrive in the wake of the World Cup. As the Ferns look to do better again in 2017, having a second professional club will be a massive help.

For now, there are two weeks of the World Cup – and in New Zealand, three matches – still to come. One Football Fern in particular will be paying close attention, as her day job, as NZ Football’s women’s football development manager, means she will be one of those tasked with ensuring the event is built on.

“One of the main reasons I play is to give back and to make sure girls have opportunities to get involved and play,” Annalie Longo said after last Sunday’s draw.

“To have sold-out stadiums, not just for our games, but for other games, and to have girls just wanting to be involved … if they can see it, they can believe it and they can be it.

“The more I can get there, the more it makes my job a lot easier.”

Football Ferns

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0

DAVID UNWIN/ STUFF Football Fern Claudia Bunge visits Tui Glen School in Stokes Valley to promote the beautiful game ahead of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

The year ahead

September 18–26: Two-match international window

October 23–November 1: Three-match international window

November 27–December 5: Two-match international window

February 5–March 10: Oceania Olympic qualifying (16-day window in this period)

April 1–9: Two-match international window

May 27–June 4: Two-match international window

July 8–16: Two-match international window

July 25–August 10: Paris Olympics (if qualified)