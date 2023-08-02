FIFA Women's World Cup: Italy concedes own goal shocker in loss to South Africa

Own goal! Bendetta Orsi doesn't look where her goalie is as she makes a backpass.

Italy defender Benedetta Orsi scored an own goal during her team's crucial FIFA Women's World Cup loss to South Africa after playing a pass back to her goalkeeper.

The only problem was Italy goalkeeper Francesca Durante was not where Orsi thought she was and her pass went straight into the back of the net, to let South Africa back into the game at 1-1.

Orsi had to be consoled by her teammates following her gaffe, which occurred in the 32nd minute of their group G match, which ended in a shock 3-2 victory to South Africa at Wellington Regional Stadium on Wednesday and knocked Italy out of the World Cup.

Orsi scored the sixth own goal of FWWC2023 on her World Cup debut.

It was Italy’s first FWWC own goal and the first South Africa have benefited from.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Benedetta Orsi (right) of Italy is consoled by her teammate Lucia Di Guglielmo (left) after scoring the own goal.

South Africa’s first ever victory in a World Cup match was enough to send them through to the round of 16 against the Netherlands in Melbourne on Sunday.

Italy took an early lead after midfielder Arianna Caruso converted an 11th minute penalty before the own goal.

Then, with the score locked at 2-2, South African captain Thembi Kgatlana was the hero for Bayana Bayana, firing the ball past goalkeeper Francesca Durante in the 92nd minute to complete a dramatic 3-2 comeback win.