FIFA Women's World Cup: England replace United States as big favourites in Stuff’s Power Rankings

England have made the biggest move in Stuff’s power rankings after the group stage and are firm favourites to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time.

The European champions were a 14% chance before the tournament but have improved to 26% ahead of the round of 16. They face Nigeria in Brisbane on Monday.

How do Stuff’s power rankings work? Find out here.

The Lionesses topped group D with three wins and were impressive in thrashing Asian champions China 6-1 in their last match after 1-0 victories over Denmark and Haiti.

They have replaced the United States as the most likely team to win the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

France, too, have climbed from 16% to 22%. They are a better chance than the United States, with the reigning champions dropping from 24% to 17% after they were nearly knocked out by Portugal in a dramatic finale to group E.

James Elsby/AP Chloe Kelly celebrates her goal in England’s 6-1 win over China.

The Americans drew 0-0 but would have been eliminated had Portugal substitute Ana Capeta’s shot found the net instead of hitting the post in stoppage time on Tuesday at Eden Park. They finished second and still progressed with the Netherlands.

The other main contenders are group winners Sweden and the Netherlands, who are both at 10% to become World Cup winners for the first time after starting at 8% and 6% respectively.

The likelihood of England and France winning has also increased because they are on the more favourable side of the draw and might meet in a Sydney semifinal on August 16.

As well as co-hosts Australia, who remain at 3% to win the World Cup, Denmark, Morocco, Nigeria, Colombia and Jamaica are the other teams in England and France’s half of the draw.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Ana Capeta’s shot almost knocked out the United States at Eden Park on Tuesday.

None of Denmark, Morocco, Nigeria, Colombia nor Jamaica are considered a chance of lifting the trophy, although the last four have all pulled off surprise results to reach the knockout stages.

Germany, who were among the pre-tournament favourites and at 10% to win a second World Cup, would have been in this mix but failed to progress from group H.

They hammered Morocco 6-0 in their opening match but finished third after losing 2-1 to Colombia and drawing 1-1 with South Korea in Brisbane on Thursday. They are out.

The other half of the round of 16 features another two teams who are still a chance of winning, Spain and Japan, who started at 9% and 2% respectively.

Spain have dropped to 6% after a stunning 4-0 defeat to Japan in their group C decider in Wellington on Monday. Japan are up to 4%.

Norway, the 1995 champions, face Japan in Wellington in the round of 16 on Saturday, but they are given no chance of winning another World Cup via their half of the draw.

They would have to make the final in Sydney on August 20 ahead of contenders Spain, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and the United States.

The likelihood of Switzerland or South Africa winning the tournament is also 0%.

You can see the forecast for the round of 16 in Stuff’s power rankings here.

FIFA Women’s World Cup, round of 16 (NZ time)

Saturday

Switzerland v Spain, 5pm at Eden Park, Auckland

Japan v Norway, 8pm at Wellington Regional Stadium (Watch live on Stuff from 7.30pm)

Sunday

Netherlands v South Africa, 2pm at Sydney Football Stadium (Watch live on Stuff from 1.50pm)

Sweden v United States, 9pm at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Monday

England v Nigeria, 7:30pm at Brisbane Stadium (Watch live on Stuff from 7.20pm)

Australia v Denmark, 10:30pm at Stadium Australia, Sydney

Tuesday

Colombia v Jamaica, 8pm at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Watch live on Stuff from 7.30pm)

France v Morocco, 11pm at Hindmarsh Stadium, Australia