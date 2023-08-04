Zambia coach Bruce Mwape facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct at FIFA Women's World Cup

F﻿IFA has received an official complaint against Zambia coach Bruce Mwape, who stands accused of rubbing his players' breasts before their World Cup clash with Costa Rica.

Mwape was already facing an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse that pre-date the FIFA Women's World Cup, with the shocking fresh allegations putting a dark cloud over the nation's failed campaign.

Zambia won their final World Cup match against Costa Rica 3-1 on Monday but were eliminated in the group stages after losing their other two matches against Spain and Japan.

According to reports, players who witnessed the coach's misconduct chose not to come forward with a complaint until after Zambia's campaign finished due to fears that their selection would be put in jeopardy.

The Guardian quoted a source who said: "It's not appropriate for a coach to be touching a ﻿player's breasts."

A statement from FIFA said: "FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.

"We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women's national team and this is currently being investigated. We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons.

"Anyone who wishes to report allegations or information related to abuse in football can do so via FIFA's confidential reporting platform, with all information that is submitted to FIFA handled in the strictest of confidence.

"In addition, FIFA offers support and assistance to ensure the safety of those who report a safeguarding issue, including witnesses who come forward and give testimony in FIFA judicial cases.

"Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this."

Before the World Cup, reports emerged of past allegations made against Mwape, who was accused of sexual abuse and coercing players into sleeping with him.

The 63-year-old is one of several individuals to be referred to FIFA by they Football Association of Zambia.

