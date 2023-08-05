FIFA Women's World Cup: Aitana Bonmati dazzles as Spain cruise past Switzerland into quarters

Laia Codina blasted an extraordinary own goal past her keeper, then made amends by scoring Spain’s fourth against Switzerland at Eden Park.

At Eden Park, Auckland: Spain 5 (Aitana Bonmati 5’ 36'; Alba Redondo 17’, Laia Codina 45’, Jennifer Hermoso 70’) Switzerland 1 (Codina own goal 12’). HT: 4-1

Aitana Bonmati had the freedom of Eden Park on Saturday evening as Spain surged into the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The midfielder scored two first-half goals in what was ultimately a 5-1 win in front of 43,217 fans in Auckland – the third time the records for women’s sports events and football matches in New Zealand have been broken this tournament.

Her influential performance set her side up to face either the Netherlands or South Africa in Wellington next Friday, with their round of 16 match taking place in Sydney on Sunday afternoon.

Bonmati’s first goal came after just five minutes, when she received a layoff from Alba Redondo at the top of the box and fired past Swiss goalkeeper Gaëlle Thalmann, who was unsighted and rooted to the spot.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Spain celebrate a goal scored by midfielder Aitana Bonmati in their FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Switzerland at Eden Park.

Her second came nine minutes before halftime, when she showed good composure to take a touch in the box which took out two Swiss defenders as well as Thalmann, leaving her with an easy finish.

Switzerland had scored one open play goal on their way to finishing top of group A, ahead of Norway and the Football Ferns, so it was no great surprise that they had next to nothing to offer offensively.

Spain contrived to allow them a sniff in the 12th minute, when centre back Laia Codina, making her first appearance of the World Cup, majorly overhit a pass back to goalkeeper Cata Coll, who was not only making her first appearance of the tournament, but her first senior international appearance whatsoever.

The resulting own goal left the two teams effectively starting again, but the deadlock only lasted for five minutes.

Redondo had already forced a save from close range just prior to Bonmati’s opener and she got on the scoresheet in the 17th minute, getting in front of Swiss left back Naide Riesen to meet a cross from left back Ona Batlle.

Spain’s fourth was less eye-catching – Codina converting the last of several shots as the ball got stuck in the middle of a thicket of players in the Swiss box just before the break.

At halftime the key statistics told 99% of the story: 19 shots to none, six shots on target to none and 75% of possession belonging to Spain. Come the final whistle the tale was equally one-sided: 25 to two, 10 to one, and 71%.

Spanish coach Jorge Vilda made five changes from Monday’s 4-0 defeat at the hands of Japan, including the introduction of Coll, who was one of the captains of the Spain team that beat New Zealand in the semifinals on their way to winning 2018 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup, and finally had a routine save to make in the 56th minute.

The world player of the year in 2021 and 2022, Alexia Putellas, was among those benched, though that may have been with an eye to the possibility of extra time, as the 62 minutes she played against Japan were the most she has played since returning from a major knee injury at the end of the European club season.

Her potential successor in 2023, Bonmati, did not complete her hat-trick before she ws replaced in the 77th minute, but Jennifer Hermoso did add a fifth for Spain in the 70th before she went off at the same time, making way for Putellas.

Their work done long before that, Spain have now improved on their previous best World Cup effort – their round of 16 exit in France four years ago. But on the evidence of Saturday’s display, they should be aiming to go two or three steps further, even if their earlier loss to Japan showed they can be vulnerable.