FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden's big rise in Stuff's Power Rankings after dumping United States out

Sweden have emerged as major contenders in Stuff’s power rankings after dumping the United States out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout.

The likelihood of the Swedes becoming champions for the first time before the round of 16 was 10%, as they were facing the reigning champions in Melbourne.

They have improved to 18% – by far the biggest jump between the last 16 and the quarterfinals – after Lina Hurtig’s sudden-death winner in the shootout on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Zecira Musovic was the hero for Sweden after denying the United States with several saves in normal time when the match finished 0-0, but they needed luck to progress after extra time because Hurtig’s strike was saved Alyssa Naeher.

However, Naeher couldn’t push the shot away from goal and technology showed the ball crossed the line by millimetres, pushing Sweden to third favourites in Stuff’s power rankings.

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images Sweden’s players went wild after knockout out the United States in Melbourne.

It was the finest of margins to send the United States home and increased every other team’s chances of winning on that side of the draw, with Spain (8%), the Netherlands (12%) and Japan (6%) each improving by 2% after progressing from the round of 16.

Sweden went from 10% to 18% to lift the trophy, although England and France (on the other side of the quarterfinal draw) remain the favourites at 27% and 23% respectively.

No team in World Cup history has had as many near misses as Sweden. They lost the 2003 final to the United States and have been knocked out in three semifinals in 1991, 2011 and 2019.

Fortune favoured them in Melbourne.

They are considered favourites at 64% in Stuff’s power rankings to beat Japan at Eden Park in their quarterfinal on Friday night.

SKY SPORT Lina Hurtig's penalty for Sweden was judged to have just crossed the line, giving them a shootout win over the United States at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, Japan have been one of the best teams of the tournament after hammering Spain 4-0 in the group stage.

They eliminated another Scandinavian side, Norway, with an impressive 3-1 win in the round of 16 in Wellington last Saturday night.

Japan are also the only side left who have been World Cup winners, in 2011, after they upset the United States on penalties in the final in Germany.

The Netherlands and Spain’s quarterfinal meeting in the capital on Friday afternoon is the hardest to call in the forecast from Stuff’s power rankings.

The Dutch are slight favourites at 56% after overcoming South Africa 2-0 in Sydney on Sunday to make the last eight.

Spain are given a 44% chance to knock out the 2019 runners-up after thrashing Switzerland 5-1 at Eden Park on Saturday night to bounce back from the heavy defeat to Japan.

England are still favourites to win their first World Cup title at 27% – their chances only improving by 1% ahead of the quarterfinals – after surviving a major scare in Brisbane on Monday night.

The European champions needed a penalty shootout victory to get past Nigeria in the round of 16 after losing star attacker Lauren James to a red card in normal time.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Chloe Kelly, left, scored England’s winning penalty in the shootout against Nigeria. They remain favourites in Stuff’s power rankings.

France remain the second favourites at 22% after beating Morocco 4-0 in Adelaide on Tuesday night.

England and France are forecast to meet in a Sydney semifinal next Wednesday night. They are favoured to win their respective quarterfinals against Colombia and Australia on Saturday night.

Australia’s likelihood of winning their home World Cup remains low, at 6%, a small rise from 3% after beating Denmark 2-0 in Sydney on Monday night.

Colombia are still given no chance despite their 1-0 win over Jamaica in Melbourne on Tuesday night that sent them into the quarterfinals for the first time.

FIFA Women’s World Cup, quarterfinals (NZ time)

Friday

Spain v Netherlands, 1pm at Wellington Regional Stadium

Japan v Sweden, 7:30pm at Eden Park, Auckland (Watch live on Stuff from 7pm)

Saturday

Australia v France, 7pm at Brisbane Stadium

England v Colombia, 10:30pm at Stadium Australia, Sydney (Watch live on Stuff from 10pm)