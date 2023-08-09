FIFA Women's World Cup: Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková wonders what might have been

Jitka Klimková was among the record crowd at Eden Park in Auckland last Saturday, watching Spain beat Switzerland in the round of 16 at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Like many other New Zealanders, the Football Ferns coach was wondering what might have been had her side been there instead.

A win over the Swiss in their final group A fixture in Dunedin the previous Sunday would have been enough, but that match finished a 0-0 draw, leaving her side third behind their opponents and Norway and out of the tournament, the second of their two goals not achieved.

Six days later, Spain cruised past Switzerland, outshooting them 26 to two in a 5-1 win – a scoreline that suggested it might have been for the best that the Ferns avoided being on the receiving end of it.

How does Klimková think they would have gone?

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova feels her side would have been more competitive than Switzerland were against Spain in the round of 16.

“Spain is amazing. What they can do with the ball – we saw it.

“But playing at home, having another opportunity in front of our fans – I believe our girls would have left everything they had on the field and it would have been a more competitive game.”

Just over two weeks earlier at the same venue, Klimková and the Ferns got their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start with their first World Cup win, 1-0 over Norway in front of a 42,137-strong crowd – a new record attendance for a football match in New Zealand.

That record has since fallen twice, first when the United States and Portugal drew 0-0 in front of 42,958 fans at Eden Park last Tuesday, then when Spain beat Switzerland in front of a capacity crowd of 43,217.

Similar figures are expected for the two remaining matches in Auckland – Friday’s quarterfinal between Japan and Sweden and next Tuesday’s semifinal between the winner and the winner of the Spain-Netherlands quarterfinal in Wellington on Friday afternoon.

In between their win over Norway and their draw with Switzerland, the Ferns lost 1-0 to the Philippines in Wellington, despite taking 16 shots to four. Even a draw in that match would have ultimately been enough for New Zealand to advance, which is why “the emotions are still mixed” for Klimková, 10 days after her side’s exit.

Aside from watching some of the World Cup, Klimková has been “resting a lot” and “hiking a lot” and enjoying spending time with people who she can “ask not to talk about football – much”.

Klimková is yet to rewatch the Swiss match, where the Ferns rallied late to push for a winner, but didn’t fire a shot for almost an hour in the middle. She said that when she does, she’ll be asking the same questions she asks herself after any match.

“What I could do better, how I could help this team more, shall we sub a little bit earlier, shall we maybe change the formation a little bit earlier, what would have happened?

“Those are the questions I'm asking myself. I still want to revisit our last game. I have not watched that game yet. When I do, I will ask – is there anything I could do differently to help this team to be more successful?”

The morning after the Ferns’ draw with Switzerland, there were 360 days to go until their next major event – the football tournament at next year’s Paris Olympics, which they still have to qualify for out of Oceania in February.

Klimková confirmed the plan was for the team to be active in the September international window, which runs from the 18th to the 26th; to have the October window off; then play again in November.

That will mean a total of four more matches in 2023, all of which are set to be played overseas.

Football Ferns

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Football Ferns 1 (Hannah Wilkinson 48’) Norway 0. HT: 0-0

Philippines 1 (Sarina Bolden 24’) Football Ferns 0. HT: 1-0

Football Ferns 0 Switzerland 0. HT: 0-0

The year ahead

September 18–26: Two-match international window

October 23–November 1: Three-match international window (unlikely to be used)

November 27–December 5: Two-match international window

February 5–March 10: Oceania Olympic qualifying (16-day window in this period)

April 1–9: Two-match international window

May 27–June 4: Two-match international window

July 8–16: Two-match international window

July 25–August 10: Paris Olympics (if qualified)