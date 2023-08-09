FIFA Women's World Cup: Chloe Kelly's 111kph match-winning penalty for England outdoes EPL

Chloe Kelly, England’s hero in the shootout win over Nigeria at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, fired the match-winning penalty into the net at a speed that wouldn’t even be tolerated on the open road.

It has now been revealed just how hard Kelly struck her penalty on Monday night. The winning spot kick was clocked at 111kph, the most powerful in terms of speed ever recorded at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Manchester City forward wound up with an unusual skip motion run-up before hammering the ball past Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie in the top left corner of the net.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Chloe Kelly has clocked the fastest penalty at a FIFA Women's World Cup.

Kelly’s penalty was faster than any goal recorded in last season’s men’s Premier League in England last season, with the best being a 107.2kph rocket from West Ham's Said Benrahma against Crystal Palace in November.

Kelly’s thunderous shot was measured by a motion sensor inside the adidas Oceaunz match ball.

With the scores locked up at 0-0 at the end of two periods of extra time, the round of 16 match headed to spot kicks to decide the outcome.

England were ahead 3-2 in the penalty shootout when, Kelly, a second-half substitute, stepped up to slot the match-winner that sent the Lionesses’ through to the quarter-finals.

As England erupted into celebrations, Kelly went to console a devastated Nnadozie.

She won widespread praise for waving away a camera operator who tried to capture Nnadozie’s reaction, reportedly telling him to “f..k off”.