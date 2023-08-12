FIFA Women's World Cup: The politics of criticism in women's football

Dana Johannsen is a National Correspondent for Stuff, specialising in sport.

OPINION: Once the on-field celebrations had died down following the Football Ferns’ historic win over Norway in the FIFA Women’s World Cup opener, Katie Bowen strode into the mixed media zone, positioned herself in front of the international media pack, and took aim.

The veteran defender, widely regarded as one of the Ferns’ best across the tournament, delivered an impassioned speech hitting out at New Zealand media that had “trashed” her team in the lead-up to the tournament.

Nearby local football writers, who have dutifully covered the Ferns’ matches long before the women’s football bandwagon careened into town, listened in, brows furrowed.

Some of them had been fighting internal battles in their own newsrooms for years to cover women’s football. They’d written countless profiles on the team’s characters, brought attention to the injustices and ill-treatment players have faced, provided analysis of their games, and yes, offered criticism when they felt it warranted.

The Ferns had gone into their hometown tournament with a record of four wins in 24 matches since Jitka Klimkova took charge in 2021 - how do you hype up a team with a record like that? the football writers reasoned.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Veteran Football Ferns defender Katie Bowen was one of the stand-out players for the New Zealand side in their history-making 2023 campaign.

Likewise, after the performance the Ferns had just delivered against Norway, Bowen had earned her “I told you so” moment.

Bowen’s comments point to an underlying tension that has emerged in this World Cup - that is, how to fairly apply criticism to the teams taking part.

This year’s World Cup has attracted record crowds and television audiences for women’s football. Viewership figures in Australia for the Matildas’ round of 16 win over Denmark this week eclipsing that of the past six NRL grand finals, while broadcast audiences globally are expected to top two billion.

With that mainstream attention and punditry follows closer scrutiny of the tactical, selection and on-field decisions of the coaches and players.

Two-time champions Germany have faced a wave of criticism back home following their shock exit from the group stages - the team’s worst result in the tournament’s history.

The US women’s national team has likewise been roundly flogged for their lacklustre showing throughout the tournament, reaching fever pitch following the team’s round of 16 loss to Sweden.

Hamish Blair/AP USWNT star Megan Rapinoe has borne the brunt of critcism following her side’s shock exit from the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Then there’s England star Lauren James, whose brain explosion that led to a red card in her side’s round of 16 win over Nigeria has led news bulletins and websites in the UK, and continues to be debated in all corners of the internet.

All this will be a cooling salve for those that have argued that women athletes are handled with kid gloves compared to the criticism their male counterparts receive.

The increased scrutiny is undoubtedly a sign of progress - that we are finally taking women’s sport seriously. It needs, and deserves, legitimate commentary and analysis.

But there is a delicate balance to strike.

The question of whether women athletes should be criticised in the same manner as the men assumes that the two are equal to begin with.

Criticism can be healthy, but criticism of women’s sport is also too often rooted in misogyny, or as we have seen in the case of the USWNT this week, used as a pretext for making hollow political points.

If Will Jordan is beaten by his man on the outside to let in a try, it can be chalked up as a defensive lapse without critics emerging to suggest that maybe men aren’t suited to rugby.

If the Black Caps slump to 150 all out in a one-day international, that performance can be discussed without descending into comments about the players’ appearance and cheap jokes about how they should get back in the kitchen.

Male athletes can make mistakes and it represents only an individual failing. When a female athlete makes a mistake, bad faith critics use it as an opportunity to support their biases, a reason why women can’t “cut it” in elite sport.

Against that backdrop, pundits need to consider carefully how they couch any criticism of women’s sport so as not to belittle the on-field product.

It is not a lack of fair criticism holding women’s sport back, it is a lack of equality in other areas.