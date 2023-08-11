FIFA Women's World Cup: 'VAR got it wrong, but Spain deserved to win', says Dutch coach

An overturned penalty proved costly for the Netherlands as Spain go through to semifinals.

Netherlands coach Andries Jonker says the VAR officials got a controversial overturned penalty decision wrong, but Spain still deserved to win an incident-packed FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal in Wellington.

Dutch fans were incredulous when French referee Stephanie Frappart cancelled her initial award in the 63rd minute of the 2-1 loss to Spain.

Jonker’s side looked like they were set to take the lead when Frappart pointed to the spot and issued a yellow card to Spain’s Irene Paredes for a push on Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn on Friday.

As the Oranje fans among the 32,021-strong crowd were set to celebrate a potential go-ahead goal, VAR officials intervened.

Frappart took a look at the video footage and promptly returned to rescind the yellow card, and the penalty award.

Jonker said at the post-match press conference that he thought it should have been a penalty after reviewing the footage.

He said when he saw it on the pitch, he thought “OK, no penalty”.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Lineth Beerensteyn of Netherlands protests to referee Stephanie Frappart as the penalty kick to the Dutch is cancelled after VAR review. Spain’s Irene Paredes (L) had her yellow card for a foul on Beerensteyn rescinded.

“But I saw the replay just now and it should have been a penalty after all. But it still doesn’t mean that Spain didn’t win deservedly.’’

Asked if he felt robbed by the penalty overturn, Jonkers said: “I thought the VAR didn’t do their work properly, but Spain deserved to win.”

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images The point of contact between Paredes and Beerensteyn.

The renege, however, had some commentators shaking their heads. The Guardian’s blogger Beau Dure wrote: “It’s an easy, obvious call so naturally it’s overturned by VAR.”

Former United States men’s international and Fox Sports analyst Alexei Lalas said it “should be a penalty and a red card’’.

The Daily Mail reported that ex-US women’s team midfielder Aly Wagner, commentating on Fox Sports, said the referee made a bad decision and Beerensteyn had been pushed from behind.

There was less Dutch disdain after VAR confirmed a penalty to Spain after a handball by defender Stefanie van der Gragt. Frappart, who had initially missed the handling office, signalled the spotkick after a quick glance at the camera, and Mariona Caldentey scored in the 81st minute.

Van der Gragt equalised for the Netherlands in added time at the end of the second half, while Beerensteyn fluffed two good chances in extra-time before Salma Paralluelo’s winner for Spain.

But many Dutch fans will look back with regret at the penalty backtrack.