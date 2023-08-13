FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain, Sweden pass difficult tests to set up semifinal showdown

FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinal: Spain v Sweden; Where: Eden Park, Auckland; When: Tuesday 8pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 1, Prime, Stuff; live updates on Stuff

Spain and Sweden both passed difficult tests in their FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinals.

Their reward?

A semifinal showdown with each other at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday night, where a place in next Sunday’s final at Stadium Australia in Sydney will be up for grabs.

Spain are in uncharted territory, having never even made it as far as the quarterfinals before this year.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Salma Paralluelo celebrates with team-mates after scoring an extra time winner for Spain against the Netherlands in their quarterfinal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

There they faced the Netherlands, winning 2-1 when Salma Paralluelo scored with nine minutes remaining in extra time at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Mariona Caldentey had put Spain in front from the penalty spot with nine minutes to play in regular time, but Dutch centre back Stefanie van der Gragt, who had given away the spot kick, then equalised as 12 minutes of stoppage time began.

Just 30 seconds before Paralluelo’s winner, the Netherlands spurned an excellent chance to take the lead themselves, when Lineth Beerensteyn fired a shot over the bar from right in front.

Coach Jorge Vilda said afterwards that Paralluelo – a starter up until now – “came in” and “helped us with what we wanted to achieve,” he said. “Salma with her speed was going to be a substitute with other wingers who are very quick.

“Salma is a player with enormous potential and she’s not reached her best yet.”

Sweden have made it to the final four at a World Cup on four previous occasions – in 1991, 2003, 2011 and 2019 – but have only advanced to the final once.

For more than an hour against Japan at Eden Park on Friday night they were in complete control, going 2-0 up without conceding a shot until the 64th minute.

Centre back Amanda Ilestedt scored her fourth goal of the World Cup after the ball fell to her right in front of the Japanese goal half an hour in, while Filippa Angeldal converted a penalty after the video assistant referee spotted a handball early in the second half.

Then came a late surge from their opponents, widely considered the best-performing team in the World Cup through the round of 16.

Japan hit the crossbar twice – once from the penalty spot – and finally pulled one goal back in the 87th minute, when Honoka Hayashi pounced after Kiko Seike’s initial attempt was blocked, but did no further damage and so Sweden won 2-1.

Swedish centre back Magdalena Eriksson said it was “important” for her side to have come through a period of pressure like that.

“We had the same thing against the US [in the round of 16, where Sweden won a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw].

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sweden celebrate going 2-0 up against Japan in their FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal.

“It reminded me of how it felt against the US, a few times.

“We learned from the US game and we brought that into this game. We were better on the ball, we had more control of the game, but we also knew they were going to have their moments.

“We stayed calm, we kept working, kept pushing, kept helping each other and we managed to pull through. It just shows what a great mentality this team has.”

The late goal Sweden conceded against Japan was the first they had let in since early in the second half of their opening group G match against South Africa almost three weeks ago, with 429 minutes of on-field action taking place in between.

Sweden fell to the Netherlands in the semifinals four years ago in France, losing 1-0 after extra time, while in 2011, they fell to Japan at this stage, losing 3-1. In 2003 in the US they beat Canada 2-1, before losing to Germany in the decider, while their other semifinal exit came in 1991, when they lost 4-1 to Norway.

While Sweden have long been a women’s football heavyweight, Spain have only ascended to the top table in the past decade. Their two knockout stage wins so far in New Zealand – the first a 5-1 rout of Switzerland in the round of 16 – were their first at any World Cup or European Championship.

“It’s a great day for Spanish women’s football,” Vilda said after they beat the Netherlands. “We’ve reached somewhere we’ve never reached before, and done it playing a good game as well, with a team that is convinced that we can go even further.”

Australia and England will meet in the second semifinal at Stadium Australia on Wednesday. While the winner of that match will have one less day to recover ahead of the final, they won’t have to travel across the Tasman like the winner of the Spain-Sweden clash.

Spain v Sweden – results so far

Spain: 2-1 win after extra time v Netherlands, 5-1 win v Switzerland, 4-0 defeat v Japan, 5-0 win v Zambia, 2-0 win v Costa Rica

Sweden: 2-1 win v Japan, 0-0 draw after extra time v United States (won 5-4 on penalties), 2-0 win v Argentina, 5-0 win v Italy, 2-1 win v South Africa=