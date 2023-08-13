FIFA Women's World Cup: New Zealand's goalscoring woes prompt search for solutions

It wasn’t just the Football Ferns at the FIFA Women’s World Cup who were lacking with regard to creativity and goalscoring.

It was the same for New Zealand at the men’s Under-20 World Cup in Argentina in May and June. At the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India last October. At the Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica last August. At many World Cups before that. And don’t forget the All Whites, who went 582 minutes without scoring from March 2022 to March 2023.

When Kiwi teams get to the biggest stages, genuine chances become few and far between, which doesn’t help when scoring goals is what you need to do to win.

So do the powers that be at NZ Football feel there’s anything to be gained by conducting research into why it is the case – and what can be done, if anything, to improve the situation?

“Potentially,” was chief executive Andrew Pragnell’s answer. “There’s obviously quite a technical dimension to understanding that and the [Football Ferns World Cup] debrief won’t go into that.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Hannah Wilkinson celebrates after scoring the Football Ferns’ only goal at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“But you've raised a bit of a valid point. Maybe there is something to look into a little bit more there. It is obviously coming up more and more, but I probably need to think on that a little more.”

NZ Football high performance manager Keir Hansen said: “You do have to look at those areas and look within the wider system as to how we can develop players as best we can to fill those gaps and how we can work with the existing players to help get the very best out of them.

“It was a matter of centimetres on a couple of occasions [for the Ferns at the World Cup], but the better all the work that sits behind the team is and the more refined we can get with that, the better the likelihood of those going our way is.

“When you get to the top level, you're dealing with such fine margins that you have to be looking under every stone to try to improve.”

Ferns coach Jitka Klimková was proud of the number of chances her side did create, in beating Norway 1-0, losing to the Philippines 1-0 and drawing 0-0 with Switzerland – a set of results which left them third in group A on goal difference and out after the first round.

“It has not been the case in the previous games,” she accurately noted – though the bar was not exactly set high.

“Do need more forwards, for example like Milly Clegg, who is going through from the youth system and being one of the know biggest talents specifically in the box, for our future?

“Yes, we need to have more of those type of players, so I believe we will be focusing more from the youth perspective on quality forwards, quality strikers, and keep developing them when they are young.”

Goalscoring has also been an issue for the Wellington Phoenix in their first two seasons in A-League Women. They scored just 13 times in 14 matches in their inaugural campaign, improving to 20 in 18 in their second.

Paul Temple is set to take charge of the team for their third season and comes into the role having been in charge of the club’s academy programme for the past six years – giving him valuable insight into the development of young New Zealand footballers.

He said the time was ripe “to take a deeper look at all the levels” to see what could be done about producing more creative and clinical players.

“We've had a huge amount of positive stuff come out of the Whole of Football plan.

“What that has created is more technical players, so across board we are technically in a better space than we were 10 years ago, but one of the ramifications of that is we've created a lot of central midfielders, because the syllabus and the design of that programme is probably more tailored to the midfielder.

“The ramification of that is we haven't produced as many out-and-out ball-winning centre backs and as many out-and-out goalscoring strikers, so that's something we need to probably reflect on and have a look at.”