FIFA Women's World Cup: First-time winner in store with four semifinalists found

The FIFA Women’s World Cup will have a new champion in 2023 – but which of the four remaining teams will it be?

Spain and Sweden will meet in the first semifinal at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday – the 29th and final match to be played on New Zealand soil.

World Cup co-hosts Australia will then face England in the second semifinal at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday.

The two winners will then face off at Stadium Australia in the final on Sunday, with the two losers playing for third at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday.

All four of Spain, Sweden, Australia and England started off three weeks ago with seven matches in front of them, but now they are just two wins away from glory.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Sweden celebrate one of their two goals in their FIFA Women’s World Cup win over Japan.

As Swedish centre back Magdalena Eriksson put it after her side’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Japan in Auckland on Friday: “It feels really close”. A sentiment likely to be shared by all 92 players still alive in the tournament.

Spain were the first team to advance, beating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in Wellington in their quarterfinal at lunchtime on Friday.

Australia’s quarterfinal against France in Brisbane went down to a penalty shootout, which was only decided in the home team’s favour at the 20th attempt – cooly slotted home by Cortnee Vine, their 10th taker.

England fell behind against Colombia in their quarterfinal in Sydney, but were gifted an equaliser before halftime and took the lead just after the hour mark as they ultimately won 2-1.

Spain and Sweden have never met at a World Cup before and the same goes for Australia and England, who have an enduring rivalry across other sports, most notably cricket.

Sweden have made it to the final four at a World Cup on four previous occasions – in 1991, 2003, 2011 and 2019 – but have only advanced to the decider once, when they lost to Germany in the US two decades ago.

England have made it to the semifinals for the third tournament in a row, and will be hoping to go one step further after losing to Japan in Canada in 2015 and the US in France four years ago.

For Australia and Spain this is uncharted territory. The Matildas had made it to the quarterfinals in 2007, 2011 and 2015, but this is the first time they have gone beyond that stage, while Spain already made history simply by making it to the last eight.

Both those teams have also tasted defeat at this World Cup – Australia losing 3-2 to Nigeria in group B and Spain being dispatched 4-0 by Japan in group C.

The other two are unbeaten and have each conceded just two goals – Sweden in their opener against South Africa and their quarterfinal win and England in their third group D match against China and their quarterfinal win.

Sweden and England will be the favourites to advance to the final, but there has already been plenty of evidence in this tournament to show that anything is possible.

Come Sunday, will it be Sweden, who have been part of the women’s football elite stretching back to the first World Cup in 1991, standing triumphant?

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Australian players run towards Cortnee Vine after her winning penalty in the shootout against France in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Spain, who have only recently arrived in the top echelon, fuelled by Barcelona’s success at club level?

England, home to the strongest domestic league in the world, chasing a Euros-World Cup double?

Or Australia, the romantic option, the first host nation to make the semifinals since the US in 2003?

“I genuinely believe this team can create history in so many ways,” Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said after they prevailed in the longest shootout in World Cup history, men’s or women’s.

“Not just winning football games, but the way that they can inspire the next generation, how they can unite a nation, how they can leave a legacy that is much bigger than 90 minutes of football.

“I think that is also why I believe in them so much, because this is so much bigger than just football.”

FIFA Women's World Cup – semifinals

Both NZ time.

Tuesday, 8pm: Spain v Sweden; Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, 10pm: Australia v England; Stadium Australia, Sydney

Both matches live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime.