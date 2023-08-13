FIFA Women's World Cup: England, Sweden the favourites in Stuff's power rankings

England remain the favourites to win the FIFA Women’s World Cup according to Stuff’s power rankings, now the quarterfinals are over.

But Sweden are hot on their tails, having continued their rapid rise in the probability stakes by beating Japan 2-1 at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

The Swedes were given just a 10% chance of emerging triumphant before their penalty shootout win over the United States in the round of 16.

That figure rose to 18% ahead of the quarterfinals and after the win over Japan that put them in the final four, their chances now sit at 33%.

Rick Rycroft/AP Alessia Russo celebrates after putting England in front of Colombia in their FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal.

England are given a 36% chance, up from 27% when there were eight teams remaining.

The reigning European champions came from behind to beat Colombia 2-1 in their quarterfinal at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday night.

Spain have a 17% chance, after advancing to the final four by beating the Netherlands 2-1 after extra time in their quarterfinal at Wellington Regional Stadium on Friday afternoon.

World Cup co-hosts Australia are given a 14% chance, after their penalty shootout win over France following a goalless draw at Brisbane Stadium in the early match on Saturday.

Australia’s chances stood at just 6% heading into the quarterfinals, up from 3% before the round of 16, where they eased past Denmark.

Spain’s chances were at 8% before the quarterfinals – a stage they had never reached before.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Salma Paralluelo scored the winning goal for Spain as they beat the Netherlands after extra time in their FIFA Women’s World Cup quarterfinal.

Stuff’s match predictor gives Sweden a 61% chance of beating Spain in the first semifinal, to be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Tuesday night.

It gives England a 68% chance of beating the Matildas in the second semifinal, to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Wednesday night.

FIFA Women's World Cup – semifinals

Both NZ time.

Tuesday, 8pm: Spain v Sweden; Eden Park, Auckland

Wednesday, 10pm: Australia v England; Stadium Australia, Sydney

Both matches live on Stuff, Sky Sport 1 and Prime.