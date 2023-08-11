FIFA Women's World Cup: The costly penalty miss that saw Japan crash out of the quarterfinals

Sweden edged out Japan 2-1 in a FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal at Eden Park after the Japanese missed a crucial penalty.

A missed penalty that crashed against the crossbar cost Japan a sniff at the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals in a 2-1 defeat to Sweden in Auckland.

Japan were trailing 2-0 when striker Riko Ueki – a revelation for most of the tournament – had a chance to pull back a goal in the 75th minute after earning a penalty for a foul by Swedish substitute Madelen Janogy.

But Ueki slammed her spotkick against the bar. The ball glanced onto the line but not over it before Ueki headed the rebound over the top to spurn a gilt-edged opportunity.

Japan had not had a shot on goal for the first hour at Eden Park, and Ueki’s penalty miss would prove one of three Japanese shots to strike the goal frame.

The most bizarre was Aoba Fujino’s freekick in the 87th minute, which clipped the bar, bounced off the back of Swedish keeper Zećira Mušović’s head and somehow bounced away to safety.

That did not matter so much because Honoka Hayashi scored almost straight away from close range to reduce the deficit to 2-1.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images The penalty kick taken by Riko Ueki of Japan hits a crossbar during the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal loss to Sweden.

Japan left their attacking bid too late and Sweden hung on for a tense but thrilling win.

The Japanese players were disconsolate afterwards, with veteran captain Saki Kumagai choking back the tears in a Sky Sport interview.

“We gave it everything, but our World Cup is over,’’ said Kumagai, the only survivor from Japan’s 2011 World Cup winning team.

“It’s not the result we wanted but of course I am proud of Team Japan.’’

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Japan's penalty attempt, taken by Riko Ueki, on its way to crashing against the crossbar.

By contrast, Sweden’s opening goalscorer and player of the match Amanda Ilestedt was ecstatic.

"That's the best game we played this tournament, showing the world we can play really good football as well," said Ilestedt, who scored her fourth goal of the tournament.