'You’re bye too': Netherlands striker's taunts come back to haunt her after FIFA Women’s World Cup exit

A former American World Cup winner has hit back at Dutch striker Lineth Beerensteyn after she taunted the eliminated United States before the Netherlands were knocked out by Spain in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Beerensteyn’s comments came back to haunt her after she missed two great chances to win the Wellington quarterfinal in extra time, as the Dutch were sent home after a thrilling 2-1 defeat when Salma Paralluelo scored Spain’s winner in the 111th minute on Friday.

Beerensteyn had poked fun at the United States, revelling as they exited the tournament in the round of 16 when Sweden beat them on penalties in Melbourne last Sunday night.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Lineth Beerensteyn’s comments before the Dutch were eliminated have come back to haunt her.

“From the first moment I heard they were out I was just like ‘Yes! Bye!’” she cheekily said in the build-up to the quarterfinal.

Bereensteyn also said the Americans “had really big mouths and were already talking about the final”.

Sydney Leroux, a forward who won the 2015 World Cup with the United States, didn’t miss in firing back at Beerensteyn after the Netherlands lost to Spain.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Sydney Leroux, left, pictured in a match against Australia at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

“One thing we’ve learned is wait to talk shit until after you’re on the podium with a gold medal because now… you’re bye too,” Leroux said on social media.

Leroux is still playing domestic football in the United States but has not added to her 77 caps for her country since 2017.

Bereensteyn started for the Netherlands in the 2019 World Cup final when they lost 2-0 to the United States in Lyon, France.

The 26-year-old plays her club football for Italian giants Juventus and is approaching 100 caps for her country.

Her biggest missed chance in Friday’s quarterfinal, when she volleyed a shot over the bar, was moments before Paralluelo’s historic goal that sent Spain to the semifinals for the first time.

Alessandra Tarantino/AP Lineth Beerensteyn, left, missed good chances to score for the Netherlands in extra-time.

She and her team-mates were distraught after the final whistle in the capital.

They trailed to Mariona Caldentey’s 81st-minute penalty before Stefanie van der Gragt forced extra-time with an equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time.

The Dutch were denied victory after Paralluelo’s winner.

Spain’s prize for beating the Netherlands is a semifinal clash with Sweden on Tuesday night at Eden Park.